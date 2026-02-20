When is the UK Services PMI and how could it affect GBP/USD?

The UK Services PMI Overview

The United Kingdom (UK) docket has the preliminary Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for February to be released by the S&P Global on Friday, later this session at 09:30 GMT.

S&P Global Services PMI is expected to come in at 53.6, inching down from 54.0 recorded in the previous month.

How could it affect GBP/USD?

GBP/USD may struggle if the S&P Global Services PMI meets expectations, potentially offsetting support from strong UK Retail Sales as services activity is projected to slow in February.

The UK Retail Sales climbed 1.8% month-over-month (MoM) in January, exceeding 0.4% increase in December and 0.2% expected in the reported month. The core Retail Sales climbed 2.0% MoM in January, compared with the previous rise of 0.3%. This figure came in above the market consensus of a 0.2% increase.

The GBP/USD pair also faces challenges as the US Dollar (USD) remains stronger following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes for the January meeting. The report has reignited the likelihood of potential Fed rate hikes should inflation remain persistent. While most policymakers supported keeping rates unchanged, only a few favored a cut, and officials indicated they would consider easing if inflation moderates as anticipated.

Technically, the GBP/USD pair steadies after recovering daily losses, trading around 1.3460 at the time of writing. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates an emerging bearish bias as the pair is positioned below the ascending channel pattern. The initial support is seen at the two-month high of 1.3344. On the downside, the primary barrier lies at the 50-day EMA of 1.3524, followed by the nine-day EMA at 1.3548.