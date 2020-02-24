USD/CHF Price Analysis: 200-day EMA questions pullback from 0.9770/75 support confluence

- USD/CHF bounces off the short-term key support confluence comprising 21 and 50-day EMA as well as 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
- 200-day EMA, 61.8% Fibonacci challenge buyers amid bullish MACD.
USD/CHF registers 0.21% gains while taking the bids around 0.9805 during the early Monday. The pair recently reversed from 21/50-day EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October 2019 to January 2020 declines. Also supporting the pullback are bullish signals from MACD.
That said, the pair now aims to confront 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9820 whereas a 200-day EMA level of 0.9845 becomes the tough nut to crack for buyers afterward.
Should there be a sustained run-up beyond 0.9845, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9870 and 0.9900 will be on the bulls’ radars.
Alternatively, the pair’s daily closing below 0.9770/75 support confluence can divert sellers towards 0.9750/45 ahead of highlighting a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9710.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9784
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.9784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9756
|Daily SMA50
|0.974
|Daily SMA100
|0.9828
|Daily SMA200
|0.9858
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9848
|Previous Daily Low
|0.977
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9851
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.977
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9768
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9613
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9818
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9753
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9723
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9675
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9878
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
