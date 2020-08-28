USD/CHF Price Analysis: 0.9040/35 stays on the bears’ radar

- USD/CHF attempts recovery from intraday low of 0.9064.
- Pair’s sustained trading below 200-hour EMA, amid bearish MACD, favor the sellers.
- Bulls need fresh monthly high, sellers may struggle below the 0.9000 threshold.
USD/CHF sellers catch a breather around 0.9070 during the pre-European session on Friday. The quote slumped to the intraday low before a few minutes amid bearish MACD conditions. Also suggesting the pair’s downside is repeated failure to cross 200-hour EMA.
As a result, the pair traders are again eyeing 0.9040/35 horizontal support comprising multiple levels since August 18. However, RSI conditions are likely to restrict the declines past-0.9035.
Should USD/CHF prices remain weak below 0.9035, 0.9010 and the 0.9000 round-figures will be the key to watch.
Alternatively, a clear break of a 200-hour EMA level of 0.9095 and 0.9100 can restrict the pair’s immediate upside.
While the bulls are less likely to get acceptance beyond 0.9100, a sustained run-up beyond the same can cheer meeting August 20 high around 0.9160 but the further upside could be capped by the monthly top close to 0.9240.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9069
|Today Daily Change
|-21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.911
|Daily SMA50
|0.9273
|Daily SMA100
|0.9462
|Daily SMA200
|0.9596
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9124
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9036
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.901
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9494
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9056
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.909
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.907
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9043
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8996
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8956
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
