USD/CHF plunges near 0.9300 as DXY weakens amid improvement in risk appetite

- USD/CHF slips to near 0.9300 on progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
- A constructive step by Moscow and Kyiv toward a truce has brought a fresh wave of risk-on impulse.
- The DXY failed to capitalize on upbeat Consumer Confidence and JOLTS Job Openings.
The USD/CHF pair has attracted some significant offers near 0.9375 and has been dropped near 0.9300 as the improved risk appetite of investors fades off the rally in the mighty greenback. The constructive outcome from the Russia-Ukraine peace talks has cheered the market sentiment and a risk-on impulse has underpinned the demand for risk-perceived assets.
The Kremlin is cutting its military activity in northern Ukraine and its capital Kyiv as an initial step to feature a truce. The withdrawal of Russian troops from various parts of Ukraine has indicated a ceasefire between the nations going forward. Meanwhile, Ukraine is adopting a neutral status and has proposed to abstain from joining alliances. It is worth noting that Russia was not dominating the position in those regions however a withdrawal of Russian military activity from Mariupol city will be considered a significant step towards a ceasefire further.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has lost its ground and is oscillating near 98.00 amid an upbeat market mood. The outperformance of US Consumer Confidence and JOLTS Job Openings has failed to provide any material optimism for the greenback. Although, their outperformance has firmed the odds of a 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in May’s monetary policy.
Apart from the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, investors will focus on US ADP Employment Change and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized, which are due on Wednesday while the Swizz docket will unfold Swiss National Bank (SNB) Quarterly Bulletin in the same period.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9309
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.9339
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.93
|Daily SMA50
|0.9252
|Daily SMA100
|0.9233
|Daily SMA200
|0.9212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9382
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9293
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9376
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.926
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9348
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9327
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9294
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9249
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9206
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9383
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9427
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9472
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
