USD/CHF persists on a downward trajectory toward 0.9100, Swiss CPI, US PMI eyed

- USD/CHF weakens ahead of Switzerland’s Consumer Price Index on Tuesday.
- Market expects Swiss CPI to grow at 1.8% against the previous figures of 1.6%.
- Fed’s hawkish stance on interest rates trajectory strengthens the US Dollar (USD).
- Higher US Treasury yields contribute support to underpin the Greenback.
USD/CHF continues to move on the downward pathway, trading lower around 0.9120 during the early European trading hours on Monday. The pair experiences downward pressure due to upbeat economic data from Switzerland.
Swiss Real Retail Sales (YoY) data revealed a less decline in Swiss consumer demand for August. The report showed a contraction of 1.8% as expected compared to the previous 2.5% decline.
The Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, which is expected to grow at 1.8% against the previous figures of 1.6%. This event can potentially influence market dynamics and impact the movements in the Swiss Franc.
Additionally, over the weekend, Chinese Manufacturing PMI data showed improvement into positive territory, which could impact the strength of the Greenback. This development might have provided support for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as it is considered the safe-haven currency.
China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI for August grew to 50.2 from the previous 49.7 figures, exceeding the 50.0 expected. Additionally, the Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 from the 51.0 previous reading, surpassing the market consensus of 51.5.
However, the Fed is expected to attempt another 25 basis points (bps) rate hike through the end of the year. Additionally, the market is factoring in the likelihood of higher interest rates for a prolonged period, which could provide support to underpin the US Dollar (USD).
The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds ground at around 106.20 at the time of writing. The US Dollar (USD) strengthened after the release of moderate economic data on Friday. The US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September improved to 68.1 from the previous figure of 67.7, beating expectations for no change.
The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index (YoY) for August rose as estimated, reaching 3.9%, but showed a slight easing from the previous reading of 4.3%. Core PCE (MoM) recorded a softer reading of 0.1% against the market consensus for it to remain consistent at the 0.2% prior.
Moreover, the positive performance of US Treasury Yields provides further support for the USD. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond stands at 4.61% at the moment, marking a 0.96% increase.
After the Friday session, bills were successfully passed in the US to prevent a government shutdown, securing funding until November 17. This positive development has led to a renewed upward trajectory for the US Dollar Index (DXY).
The avoidance of a government shutdown typically contributes to stability in financial markets, and the resumption of the DXY's upward movement suggests increased confidence in the US dollar among investors.
Traders will likely pay close attention to the upcoming US ISM Manufacturing PMI for September ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Monday.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9118
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.915
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9002
|Daily SMA50
|0.886
|Daily SMA100
|0.8897
|Daily SMA200
|0.9031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9164
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9091
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9225
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9061
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9119
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9062
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9179
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9207
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of PMIs, Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow range below 1.0600 in early Europe on Monday. The pair keeps its calm amid a steady US Dollar, higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech in focus.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2200, awaits central banks' speakers
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200, struggling to gain any meaningful traction in the European trading on Monday. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the major. US PMI, BoE and Fed speeches awaited.
Gold: Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell rescue XAU/USD buyers?
Gold price is trading below $1,840, at its lowest level since March 10, setting off the final quarter of this year on a negative note. The USD is consolidating the previous rebound above the 106.00 level against its major peers, underpinned by a fresh upswing in the US Dollar.
Floki Inu Price Forecast: FLOKI sets stage for 30% rally
Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has triggered a quick but explosive uptrend in the last 24 hours. The uptrend has pushed the meme coin above a key hurdle and could assist FLOKI bulls in reversing the downtrend.
The week ahead - US Nonfarm Payrolls, Tesco and Wetherspoon results
We’ll get the latest US payrolls report for August this week. Having seen the Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged as expected at their recent September meeting the jury remains out as to whether we will see another rate hike at the next meeting in November.