USD/CHF moves back closer to weekly tops set on Wednesday, comfortable above mid-0.9800s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Speculations that SNB will cut interest rates further weighed on the CHF and helped regain traction.
  • The USD stood tall near multi-week tops amid tempered Fed rate cut bets and remained supportive.
  • Traders now look forward to the release of June US durable goods orders data for a fresh impetus.

The USD/CHF pair regained positive traction on Thursday and built on its recent bounce from the 0.9800 handle, near three-week lows set last week.

After a flat closing in the previous session, the pair caught some fresh bids during the Asian session on Thursday on speculations that the Swiss National Banks (SNB) will cut interest rates in response to an increasingly expansive mood at the European Central Bank (ECB).

In fact, money markets are pricing a 54% probability of SNB reducing its already deeply negative benchmark interest rate by another 25 bps, which coupled with the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar provided a modest lift to the pair's ongoing recovery.

The greenback stood tall near multi-week tops amid tempered expectations for an aggressive monetary easing by the Fed and a positive trade-related development, wherein top US-China negotiators have been confirmed to resume in-person trade talks in Beijing on July 31-August 1.

Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of durable goods orders data for June, will influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9862
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 0.9848
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9858
Daily SMA50 0.9921
Daily SMA100 0.9995
Daily SMA200 0.9979
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9875
Previous Daily Low 0.9836
Previous Weekly High 0.9908
Previous Weekly Low 0.9806
Previous Monthly High 1.0017
Previous Monthly Low 0.9693
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9851
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.986
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.983
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9813
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9791
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.987
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9892
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9909

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

