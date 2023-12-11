USD/CHF maintains its position around 0.8800 ahead of US CPI

- USD/CHF moves sideways near the psychological level ahead of US inflation.
- Fed is expected to maintain interest rates at 5.5% during the policy meeting on Wednesday.
- Market expects the Fed to keep monetary policy tightened for a longer period as the labor market showed resistance.
- SNB is predicted to maintain policy rates at 1.75% in its upcoming meeting on Thursday.
USD/CHF hovers around 0.8800 during the Asian trading hours on Monday, grappling to extend its profits for the third successive session. The USD/CHF pair has been on an upward trajectory, propelled by positive employment data from the United States (US). The rise in US bond yields, driven by speculations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rates trajectory, is further strengthening the US Dollar (USD) and providing support to the USD/CHF pair.
The US Nonfarm Payrolls for November exceeded expectations with a substantial increase of 199,000, and the Unemployment Rate declined to 3.7% from the previous 3.9%. Additionally, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December showed a noteworthy rise, reaching 69.4, marking a significant increase from the previous reading of 61.3.
However, the consensus is that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain interest rates at 5.5% during the upcoming monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. However, solid labor market conditions could put pressure on the Fed to maintain higher interest rates for a longer period. Investors are anticipated to closely scrutinize the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday, anticipating potential market impacts.
On the Swiss front, the CHF experienced downward pressure following the release of seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate data by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) last week. The report revealed that the total number of unemployed civilian laborers in November remained steady at 2.1%, consistent with previous figures.
Furthermore, the easing of the Swiss Consumer Price Index (YoY) for November at 1.4%, compared to the prior 1.7%, contributed to the depreciation of the Swiss Franc (CHF). The upcoming interest rate decision by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday is expected to see the central bank maintaining policy rates at the unchanged level of 1.75%.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8801
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.8798
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8814
|Daily SMA50
|0.8945
|Daily SMA100
|0.8903
|Daily SMA200
|0.8952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8821
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8741
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.879
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8832
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8911
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
