USD/CHF knocked back to 0.9200 from 0.9240ish highs as US consumer confidence tumbles to 11 year lows

- USD/CHF has fallen back to the 0.9200 level in recent trade following downbeat US consumer confidence numbers.
- But the US data this week will have the Fed worried about inflation and the appropriateness of their ultra-dovish stance.
- If any hawkish shift is forthcoming, that could propel USD/CHF back towards the September highs around 0.9350.
USD/CHF is set to end Friday’s session flat slightly to the north of the 0.9200 level. The pair had at one point been nearly as high as 0.9240, but a sharp, surprise deterioration in Consumer Confidence in November according to the University of Michigan’s preliminary survey pushed the pair from highs and back towards 0.9200. For reference, the headline consumer sentiment index dropped to an 11 year low at 66.8 versus forecasts for a small rise to 72.4 from 71.7 in October.
But the deterioration in consumer sentiment will not leave the Fed feeling vindicated in its stance that it should remain patient and only normalise monetary policy slowly, as the primary factor driving sentiment lower was concerns about inflation. If anything then, the report ought to put more pressure on the Fed to feel as though it should withdraw monetary stimulus at a faster rate. It is perplexing then that broad USD weakness was seen in response, especially given that JOLTs Job Opening data released at the same time also showed the number of job openings in the US economy exceeding the number of unemployed persons by a record 2.8M (and the quit rate hit a record high at 3.0%). The strong jobs data, which signifies that wage growth should remain elevated for the foreseeable future (which is very inflationary), comes after the YoY rate of US Consumer Price Inflation in October was revealed on Wednesday to have hit its highest level since 1990 at 6.2%.
Thus, pressure is building on the Fed to adopt a more hawkish policy stance. NY Fed President and Fed Board of Governors member John Williams had an opportunity to make such a signal on Friday but opted not to say anything of interest on policy. Core Fed members would likely rather wait until they could discuss the best course of action; whether they should shift in a hawkish direction as many market participants are calling for and, if so, to then decide upon new policy guidance and a strategy to save face as much as possible.
Back to USD/CHF; if the Fed is feeling the pressure to turn more hawkish in the coming days/weeks, then this is likely to keep the upwards pressure on USD/CHF. While some further profit-taking following the dollar’s advances this week might see the pair slip under 0.9200 next week, it is likely to remain a buy on dips. A gradual move back towards the late September highs in the 0.9350 area seems likely as long as front-end (and belly) US yields can maintain recent upwards momentum.
USD/Chf
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9206
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9216
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9167
|Daily SMA50
|0.9217
|Daily SMA100
|0.919
|Daily SMA200
|0.9159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9225
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9177
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9175
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9338
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9187
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9158
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9139
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9235
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 2021 lows after concerning US confidence data Premium
EUR/USD touched a fresh 2021-low of 1.1433 in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound in the last hour. The data from the US showed that rising inflation weighed heavily on consumer sentiment in November and the greenback struggled to extend its rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 as dollar loses traction Premium
GBP/USD edged higher after the data from the US showed that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to its lowest level in a decade. The pair is currently trading above 1.3400 and looks to snap a three-day losing streak.
Gold holds above $1,850 as US data highlights inflation fears Premium
Gold fell below $1,850 earlier in the day but reversed its direction in the American session with the University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers highlighting the negative impact of inflation on consumer sentiment.
Last call before BTC hits $100,000
Bitcoin price pulls back to confirm the start of an 85% breakout move. On-chain metrics suggest interest in BTC is not waning, and the immediate support levels are stable.
Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?
AMD stock rose 4.4% on Thursday to close at $146.01. Advanced Micro Devices current configuration may signal the decline from Monday will continue.