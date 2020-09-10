USD/CHF extends slide to fresh weekly lows at 0.9050

- Swiss franc holds onto gains after the ECB meeting.
- US dollar under pressure: ignores US data and DXY slides to six-day lows.
The USD/CHF pair is falling sharply for the second day in a row. It is holding under 0.9100 and also below the 20-day moving average. After the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting the Swiss franc peaked reaching the highest since September 1 versus the US dollar.
While the greenback remains weak, with the DXY now down for the week under 93.00, the Swiss franc holds onto recent strength after the EBC meeting. The central bank, as expected, kept its monetary policy unchanged.
The ECB showed no concerns about the recent strength seen in the euro and offered upbeat economic forecasts for the region. The EUR/CHF bottomed at 1.0749, the lowest in ten days before the statement, and then bounced toward 1.0800.
The USD/CHF bottomed at 0.9048 and as of writing, it trades at 0.9075, losing 50 pips over the day and the week. The 0.9050 area is the immediate support, and a break lower would expose 0.9015/20 that protects the multi-year low at 0.8997. On the upside, now 0.9080 is the immediate resistance followed by 0.9095 and 0.9115.
Technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9062
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|0.9124
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9099
|Daily SMA50
|0.9206
|Daily SMA100
|0.9411
|Daily SMA200
|0.9558
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.919
|Previous Daily Low
|0.912
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9163
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8999
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9147
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9029
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.924
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD unstoppable slide extends below 1.2800
Mounting tensions between the EU and the UK over the last intentions to violate the Withdrawal Agreement are smashing the Pound. The EU laid down an ultimatum to the UK to amend the controversial draft bill or face sanctions by the end of the month.
EUR/USD slips off 1.19 following EU-UK row, despite lax ECB approach
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, off the highs achieved after the ECB said it is not targeting the exchange rate. The euro is being dragged down by the intensifying Brexit crisis.
Gold: There has been a decent intraday break to the upside but the bulls are not in full control yet
As the dollar weakens slightly gold bugs are taking advantage to push the price of the yellow metal higher. The general risk sentiment in the stock markets today has been mixed but after a soft start to the EU session, US traders have managed to improve the mood.
2017 flashback on ETH/BTC
Technical analysis reveals similar patterns to the ones seen in months leading up to the 2017 boom. BTC can struggle against ETH before imposing its kingdom domination. XRP/USD could move in the current price range for a few more days.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.