USD/CHF erases Tuesday's losses, trades above 0.9950

- Upbeat market mood weighs on safe-haven assets on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index extends consolidation near the 99 handle.
- Coming up: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at 15:00 GMT.
The USD/CHF pair slumped to a weekly low near the 0.99 handle on Tuesday and closed the third straight trading dat in the negative territory. However, the recovering market sentiment on Wednesday made it difficult for the safe-haven CHF to preserve its momentum and allowed the pair to retrace a large portion of its fall. As of writing, the pair was up 0.26% on a daily basis at 0.9952.
Heightened hopes of the United States (US) and China reaching a trade deal and not allowing the conflict to escalate any further cause risk-on flows to dominate the market action on Wednesday. Reflecting the risk-on atmosphere, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is adding nearly 2% on the day and the S&P 500 Futures is gaining 0.9% to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open the day sharply higher.
According to Bloomberg, China is considering the option of making an interim trade deal with China despite the Trump administration's decision to blacklist Chinese technology firms.
USD stays calm ahead of key macro events
Meanwhile, ahead of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Jerome Powell speech at 15:00 GMT, the US Dollar Index is moving sideways near the 99 mark. Later in the US evening, the FOMC is scheduled to release the minutes of its September meeting as well.
Previewing this event, "the minutes are likely to shed light on the Fed's thinking about the recent surges in repo market rates," TD Securities analysts said.
"However, this has been partly addressed by Chair Powell, who stated on Tuesday that the Fed "will soon announce measures to add to the supply of reserves over time."
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9952
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.9932
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9931
|Daily SMA50
|0.9862
|Daily SMA100
|0.9884
|Daily SMA200
|0.9952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9959
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9904
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0028
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9904
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9988
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9797
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9938
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9904
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9877
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9849
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9959
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0014
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lows amid growing US-Sino trade spat
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950 after falling due to growing trade tensions. The US decision to limit visas for Chinese officials weighs on sentiment ahead of Thursday's talks. The Fed's meeting minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as DUP rejects EU Brexit concession
GBP/USD is falling back toward 1.22 as the DUP rejected an EU offer for a time-limit on the Irish backstop. Earlier, the pound jumped on hopes for a deal. Negotiations continue.
USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines
Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.
Forex Today: US-Sino spat weighs on sentiment, Brexit talks are on life-support, FOMC minutes eyed
The US slapped visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved in human rights violations in Xinjiang. The news dampens the mood ahead of high-level trade talks on Thursday.