TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Uptrend intact despite dip below 111.00

  • AUD/JPY slips 0.40% as hawkish remarks from Bank of Japan officials lift the Yen.
  • Uptrend remains intact with higher highs and higher lows still in place.
  • Break above 111.00 targets 111.47 and 112.00, while 110.00 guards downside.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Uptrend intact despite dip below 111.00
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The rally on the AUD/JPY was halted on Thursday as the cross-pair retreated some 0.40% during the session on broad strength of the Japanese Yen. Hawkish comments by two officials of the Bank of Japan, weighed on the pair, which trades below the 111.00 mark at the time of writing.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The uptrend remains intact on the AUD/JPY which despite testing daily lows of 110.26, its is poised to end Thursday’s session near the highs, opening the door for further upside.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed that buyers are in charge, with the index above its neutral line, but slightly tilted to the downside, an indication that traders could push the AUD/JPY to challenge the 110.00 mark.

Nevertheless, price action remains constructive as the AUD/JPY registered successive series of higher highs and higher lows. Therefore, for a bullish continuation, the pair must clear 111.00, followed by the yearly high of 111.47. Once cleared the next stop would be 112.00.

On the other hand, on further weakness, the AUD/JPY first support would be the day’s low of 110.26, followed by 110.00. Should the pair clear the latter, a drop towards the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 109.48 is on the cards.

AUD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks weak below 1.1800

EUR/USD looks weak below 1.1800

EUR/USD has slipped back under pressure, breaking through the 1.1800 support and drifting towards the weekly lows near 1.1770 ahead of the opening bell in Asia. The move reflects renewed strength in the US Dollar, with steady geopolitical tensions keeping its demand firm. Moving forward, the release of the German labour market report and flash inflation figures should keep European investors entertained on Friday.
 

GBP/USD threatens the 200-day SMA near 1.3440

GBP/USD threatens the 200-day SMA near 1.3440

GBP/USD rapidly leaves behind Wednesday’s strong advance, coming under heavy pressure and retesting the 1.3440 zone, where the critical 200-day SMA is located. Cable’s deep pullback follows the strong gains in the Greenback, while investors continue to pencil in a potential BoE rate cut in March.

Gold trims gains, slips back to around $5,170

Gold trims gains, slips back to around $5,170

Gold is now facing some downside pressure, hovering around the $5,170 region on Thursday. The yellow metal surrenders part of its earlier gains on the back of the resurgence of the buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to limit the downside potential for now.

How AI, blockchain, stablecoins are shaping a new global economy – Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire

How AI, blockchain, stablecoins are shaping a new global economy – Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire

Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain technology and stablecoins are emerging as core pillars of a new global economic system, according to Circle’s CEO, Jeremy Allaire.

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

The Supreme Court ruling on International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs provides limited relief for the rest of the world, with weighted average tariff rates modestly lower.

Bitcoin steadies as traders eye US–Iran talks

Bitcoin steadies as traders eye US–Iran talks

Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing around $68,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after a 6.2% relief rally the previous day amid a broader downward trend.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers