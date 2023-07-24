USD/CHF edges higher past 0.8650, ignores bearish bets on US Dollar ahead of US PMI, Fed decision

- USD/CHF grinds near intraday high, reverses Friday’s U-turn from one-week high.
- CFTC data suggests bearish US Dollar bets jump to record high.
- US statistics flag fears of Fed policy pivot despite lifting greenback from 15-month low in the last week.
- First readings of US S&P Global PMIs for July will direct intraday moves, Fed announcements, US Q2 GDP are crucial.
USD/CHF clings to mild gains around 0.8665 as markets brace for the top-tier data/events during early Monday in Europe. That said, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair rose for the first time in four weeks, bouncing off the lowest levels since late 2015, as the US Dollar cheered upbeat data to challenge the dovish Fed bias. However, the recently bearish US Dollar bias of the asset managers and anxiety ahead of today’s preliminary readings of the US S&P Global PMIs for July challenge the pair buyers of late.
That said, Bloomberg quotes the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data for the week ended on July 18 to state that asset managers boosted bearish dollar bets to a record 18% amid speculation slowing US inflation will hasten the end of the Federal Reserve’s 16-month run of policy tightening.
It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) flirts with the intraday low near 101.00 as it retreats from the highest level in eight days while portraying the market’s cautious mood. With this, the greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies prints the first daily loss in five, after reversing from the lowest levels since April 2022 in the last week.
In the last week, the US housing numbers and regional manufacturing indices were mostly downbeat but an improvement in the Retail Sales Control Group for June defended the Fed hawks, as well as the US Dollar buyers. On the same line were the previously released upbeat prints of the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index and consumer inflation expectations for July. Though the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for June joined the first below-expectations Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in 15 months to tease the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy pivot past July and challenge the US Dollar bulls.
Hence, the USD/CHF pair traders will not only pay attention to today’s US PMIs but will also closely observe the first readings of the US second-quarter (Q2) 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s ability to defend the hawks for clear directions. At home, Wednesday’s Swiss ZEW Survey – Expectations and Friday’s KOF Leading Indicator for July can entertain the Swiss Franc pair traders.
Technical analysis
The first daily closing beyond the 10-DMA in two weeks keeps USD/CHF buyers hopeful unless the drops back below the DMA resistance-turned-support of 0.8642.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8664
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.8656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.881
|Daily SMA50
|0.8934
|Daily SMA100
|0.9002
|Daily SMA200
|0.9218
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8672
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8641
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8684
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8555
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8653
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.866
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8625
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8672
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8704
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1100 after dismal German PMIs
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.1100 in the European session on Monday. The data from Germany showed that HCOB Composite PMI dropped to 48.3 in early July from 50.6 in June, revealing a contraction in private sector's business activity.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2900, eyes on UK, US PMIs
GBP/USD recovers early lost ground to head toward the 1.2900 area in early Europe on Monday. Traders stay on tenterhooks ahead of the key Fed rate decision this week. However, the UK and US S&P Global preliminary PMIs will be eyed for fresh trading impetus.
Gold price stabilizes as Fed likely to resume interest-rate hiking cycle in July
Gold price trades directionless around $1,960.00 as investors await Fed policy for further guidance. One more interest- rate hike from the Fed is widely expected to return the United States' stubborn inflation to 2%.
History shows why investors should pay close attention to Dogecoin price now
Dogecoin price has remained bearish since May 2021, with the exception of a massive bullish move in October 2022. Despite the scale of this move, it was undone and DOGE went back to being bearish.
A week packed with earnings and central bank decisions
Last week ended on a caution note after the first earnings from Big Tech companies were not bad, but not good enough to further boost an already impressive rally so far this year.