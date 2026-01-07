Silver price falls to near $80.15 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The white metal edges lower as traders book some profits ahead of the key US economic data later this week. Traders brace for the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report on Wednesday. All eyes will be on the US December jobs data on Friday.

The potential downside for the white metal might be limited amid rising bets on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. Fed funds futures are still pricing nearly an 82% chance that interest rates will remain on hold at the US central bank's next meeting on January 27 to 28, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

“Safe-haven demand and rising bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts are underpinning the market,” said Ricardo Evangelista, an analyst at ActivTrades.

Additionally, the US attack on Venezuela and the capture of its president, Nicolás Maduro, might increase demand for white metal as safe-haven assets. The US carried out a large-scale military strike against Venezuela on Saturday and announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country. Maduro on Monday pleaded not guilty to US charges in a narco-terrorism case against him.

The US December jobs data will take center stage on Friday. These reports could offer some hints about the US economic outlook and influence Fed policy. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are forecast to increase by 55,000 in December, while the Unemployment Rate is estimated to decline to 4.5% in December from 4.6% in November. In case of a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could lift the US Dollar (USD) and weigh on the USD-denominated commodity price in the near term.