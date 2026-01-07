TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/JPY trades with modest gains above 183.00 ahead of Eurozone CPI report

  • EUR/JPY gains some positive traction and snaps a three-day losing streak amid a weaker JPY.
  • The uncertainty over the timing of the next BoJ rate hike and a positive risk undermine the JPY.
  • Hawkish ECB bets and a softer USD benefit the EUR, lending additional support to spot prices.
EUR/JPY trades with modest gains above 183.00 ahead of Eurozone CPI report
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The EUR/JPY cross attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Wednesday, and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak amid a broadly weaker Japanese Yen (JPY). Spot prices, however, remain close to a two-week low touched on Monday and currently trade around the 183.20 region, up less than 0.10% for the day.

Against the backdrop of Japan's fiscal concerns, the prevalent risk-on environment, and the uncertainty about the likely timing of the next interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), undermine the JPY and act as a tailwind for the EUR/JPY cross. The shared currency, on the other hand, draws some support from a softer US Dollar (USD) and the European Central Bank's (ECB) hawkish signal that there ​was no appetite at all to lower interest rates any further.

In fact, investors expect that a steady 2% deposit rate could be the most likely outcome for each of the ECB's eight meetings this year as economic growth in the Eurozone has been surprisingly robust throughout 2025. Moreover, inflation in Germany – the bloc's biggest economy – slowed more than expected, from 2.6% to 2% in December. The market focus now shifts to the release of the preliminary Eurozone consumer inflation figures, due later today.

Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop backs the case for a further rise in the EUR/JPY cross. However, fears that government authorities would step in to stem any further JPY weakness warrant some caution for bullish traders. Adding to this, bets that the BoJ will stick to its policy normalization path make it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the two-week-old corrective slide from the all-time peak has run its course.

Economic Indicator

Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (YoY)

The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) measures changes in the prices of a representative basket of goods and services in the European Monetary Union. The HICP, – released by Eurostat on a monthly basis, is harmonized because the same methodology is used across all member states and their contribution is weighted. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Core HICP excludes volatile components like food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco. The Core HICP is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Wed Jan 07, 2026 10:00 (Prel)

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 2.4%

Previous: 2.4%

Source: Eurostat

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 after rebounding from 50-day EMA

EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 after rebounding from 50-day EMA

EUR/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.1700 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. On the daily chart, technical analysis indicates a potential for a bearish bias; the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 47 confirms waning momentum.

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 as US Dollar weakens ahead of ISM Services PMI

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 as US Dollar weakens ahead of ISM Services PMI

GBP/USD gains some ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar struggles ahead of the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index and JOLTs job openings due later in the day.

Gold down but not out as key US data releases loom

Gold down but not out as key US data releases loom

Gold is correcting from weekly highs of $4,500 early Wednesday as buyers take a breather after the recent relentless upsurge, backed by geopolitical flare-ups globally and increased US Federal Reserve interest rate cut bets for 2026.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple cool off as rally stalls near key resistance zones

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple cool off as rally stalls near key resistance zones

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices are taking a breather on Wednesday near their key resistance levels following the recent surge. BTC faces rejection at the $94,253 level, while ETH and XRP follow BTC’s footsteps, struggling near $3,308 and $2.35, respectively.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano rises above the 50-day EMA resistance amid a risk-on mood across the crypto market. The MACD upholds positive divergence, increasing the potential for a 20% breakout to $0.505.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers