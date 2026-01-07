Russia deploys submarine to escort tanker amid US pursuit off Venezuela — WSJ

Russia has deployed a submarine and other naval vessels to escort an aging oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The empty and aged oil tanker, formerly known as the Bella 1, has been attempting to avoid a US blockade of sanctioned vessels near the South American nation for more than two weeks.

Market reaction



At the time of writing, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading 4.03% higher on the day to trade at $56.20