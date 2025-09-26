USD/CHF eases from 0.8000 with investors bracing for US PCE Inflation 

- The US Dollar is trimming gains on cautious markets and retreats from highs above 0.8000.
- A raft of better-than-expected US macroeconomic figures dampened hopes of Fed easing on Thursday.
- Federal Reserve policymakers maintain wide divergences on the near-term path for monetary policy.
The US Dollar is trimming previous gains in the early European session on Friday, and the USD/CHF has pulled back from three-week highs above 0.8000, yet with its immediate bullish trend intact, and downside attempts contained at 0.7990 for now.
The Dollar took a boost on Thursday by a stream of better-than expected US Data, which eased concerns about an economic slowdown and forced investors to reassess their hopes of a steep Fed easing cycle.
Upbeat US data boosted the US Dollar on Thursday
Data from the Commerce Department showed that the US Economy grew at a 3.8% annual rate in the second quarter, up from previous estimations of a 3.3% growth and a significant rebound after the first quarter’s 0.5% contraction.
The upbeat GDP data came alongside an unexpected decline in weekly jobless claims, which fell to their lowest levels in nearly two months, and a solid recovery of Durable Goods Orders in August. Investors were cheered by the improving outlook for the labour market and business investment, and the USD rose across the board.
Meanwhile, Fed speakers continued showing their divergences. San Francisco Fed President, Mary Daly, reiterated the need to ease monetary policy further in order to support employment, while the Chicago Fed president warned about aggressive rate cuts, and Fed Miran, Trump's pick to the committee, kept pressuring for a half-point cut at October’s meeting.
Against that backdrop, investors are awaiting the US PCE Prices Index release, due later today, for further insight into the bank’s forward guidance. The market consensus anticipates a moderate uptick in headline inflation to 2.7% in August from 2.5% in July, with the core inflation steady at 2.9%.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher toward 1.1700 ahead of US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD is grinding higher toward 1.1700 in early European trading on Friday, helped by a brief pullback in the US Dollar from seven-week highs against its major rivals. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350; US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350 in the European session on Friday, staying close to seven-week troughs. The pair draws support from a pause in the US Dollar upside as traders take a breather and reosition themselves before the key US PCE inflation data release.
Gold trades with positive bias as USD retreats from three week top ahead of US PCE data
Gold turns positive for the second straight day following an intraday dip to the $3,734 area and touches a fresh daily peak during the first half of the European session on Friday. The commodity, however, remains confined in the previous day's broader trading range as traders opt to wait for the release of the US PCE Price Index before placing fresh directional bets.
US core PCE inflation set to hold steady in August to confirm Federal Reserve cautious stance
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for August on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in August.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.