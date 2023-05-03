USD/CHF drops to one-week low, further below 0.8900 ahead of FOMC decision

- USD/CHF drifts lower for the second straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Fresh fears of the US banking crisis benefit the CHF and weigh on the pair amid a weaker USD.
- Investors now look to the US macro data for some impetus ahead of the crucial FOMC decision.
The USD/CHF pair extends the overnight downfall from the vicinity of the 0.9000 psychological mark, or a nearly two-week high and remains under heavy selling pressure for the second successive day on Wednesday. The downward trajectory remains uninterrupted through the first half of the European session and drags spot prices to a one-week low, around the 0.8875 region in the last hour.
Concerns that several other regional US lenders were facing solvency issues fuel worries about a full-blown banking crisis and boost demand for traditional safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF). Apart from this, the ongoing US Dollar (USD) retracement slide from a three-week high touched on Tuesday further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CHF pair. The anti-risk flow, along with the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate hike path and worries about a US debt default, keep the US Treasury bond yields depressed and continue to weigh on the Greenback.
The US central bank is widely expected to deliver a 25 bps lift-off at the end of a two-day policy meeting this Wednesday. The US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) released on Tuesday, meanwhile, indicated that the ultra-tight US job market is loosening, which could put less pressure on inflation and allow the Fed to soften its hawkish stance. That said, the CPI in the US is still trending well above the central bank's target range and support prospects for further policy tightening. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the highly-anticipated FOMC decision.
Apart from this, the accompanying monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference will be scrutinized for clues about the policy outlook. This, in turn, will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders on Wednesday will take cues from the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and the ISM Services PMI, for short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8879
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|0.8932
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8967
|Daily SMA50
|0.9145
|Daily SMA100
|0.9196
|Daily SMA200
|0.9441
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8995
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8924
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8976
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8852
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8852
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8951
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8968
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8905
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8879
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8977
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9021
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9048
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
