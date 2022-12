USD/CHF drops from above 0.9300 as US Dollar corrects, risk-off profile still solid

The asset displayed some volatility on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank hiked its interest rates by 50 basis points (bps), as expected, to 1%. SNB Chairman Thomas J. Jordan is required to avoid sheer divergence in the policy rate with European Central Bank (ECB). Also, Switzerland's inflation rate is comfortably above 2%, which is needed to remain stable.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has corrected marginally after a rally to near 104.80. The corrective move doesn’t seem to be a reversal for now and the USD Index may resume its upside journey ahead. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields are continuously facing pressure and have dropped to near 3.45%.

S&P500 faced severe pressure on Thursday amid mounting recession risk as an interest rate peak projection above 5% is sufficient to create havoc among firms that are debt-laden. Also, companies would prefer to postpone their expansion plans to dodge higher interest obligations. No doubt, the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data has softened but the battle against stubborn inflation is far from over.

The USD/CHF pair has been struggling to sustain above the immediate hurdle of 0.9300 in the early Asian session. The Swiss Franc major asset witnessed a strong reversal in the New York session amid negative market sentiment, which improved the appeal for safe-haven assets. At the press time, the major has dropped to near 0.9276 but is expected to find support ahead.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.