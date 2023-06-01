USD/CHF declines towards 0.9050 as Fed policymakers advocate a pause, US NFP eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CHF is expected to extend its downside journey towards 0.9050 amid dovish Fed Harker commentary.
  • Fed Harker is confident that there will be no recession in the US economy.
  • SNB Jordan is committed to bringing inflation back below 2% as soon as possible as he sees inflation risks higher than deflation.

The USD/CHF pair is in a declining stage in early Asia and is expected to drop further toward the crucial support of 0.9050. The Swiss Franc asset witnessed a steep fall after dovish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers.

S&P500 futures have added some gains in Asia after a bullish Thursday, portraying a risk-appetite theme. Fed policymakers’ dovish commentary infused fresh blood into risk-perceived assets and weighed heavily on the US Dollar Index (DXY).

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is gauging an intermediate support around 103.50 after an intense sell-off move. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker stated on Thursday that he believes it is time for the central bank to 'hit the stop button' for at least one meeting, reiterating his comments from Wednesday about a potential pause at the next meeting. Harker argued that such a move would be prudent at this time.

Regarding economic outlook, Fed Harker is confident that there will be no recession in the United States economy, however, a significant deterioration in the labor market cannot be ruled out.

Going forward, the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report will provide more clarity about the Employment status. Analysts at Danske Bank stated “We expect to see another relatively upbeat US Jobs Report. So far the signals from leading data have pointed towards healthy employment growth, which could be further supported by a renewed uptick in labor force participation. We think NFP grew by a solid 200K.”

On the Swiss Franc front, annual Real Retail Sales (April) contracted significantly by 3.7% while the street was anticipating a contraction of 1.4%, and previous data was contracted by 1.9%. On Wednesday, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan cited that they have to bring inflation back below 2% as soon as possible and noted that he sees inflation risks higher than deflation in the future, due to deglobalization.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9056
Today Daily Change -0.0050
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 0.9106
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8985
Daily SMA50 0.9005
Daily SMA100 0.9131
Daily SMA200 0.9381
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9148
Previous Daily Low 0.9056
Previous Weekly High 0.9075
Previous Weekly Low 0.8941
Previous Monthly High 0.9148
Previous Monthly Low 0.882
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9113
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9091
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9059
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9011
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8967
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9151
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9195
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9243

 

 

