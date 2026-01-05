TRENDING:
ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US Dollar Index (DXY) Price Forecast: Testing resistance around 98.80

  • The USD Index appreciates further but remains capped below 98.80.
  • Investors await a slew of US economic releases for further insight into the Fed's easing plans.
  • Technical indicators reveal a strong US Dollar's bullish momentum.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Price Forecast: Testing resistance around 98.80
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading higher at the start of 2026. The military intervention in Venezuela has failed to dent the Greenback's positive tone on Monday. Still, USD bulls need to breach resistance at the 98.80 area to confirm a trend shift, following a 2.5% depreciation from late November highs.

Last week, the positive US Pending Home Sales and Jobless Claims reports eased pressure on the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates further, and investors are looking at a slew of key US macroeconomic releases this week, namely Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, for further insight into the Fed’s rate path.

Technical Analysis: Further appreciation is in the cards

Chart Analysis Dollar Index Spot

The DXY, broke the downtrend channel from November 21 lows last week and is trading higher. The 4-hour chart shows the Dollar Index trades at 98.72 with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line extending above the signal line, both of them standing in positive territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66, underscoring the bullish momentum

Bulls are pushing through a key resistance area, at around 98.80, where the 38.2% Fiboinacci retracement of the November-December sell-off meets the December 19 high, and the December 4 low. Further up, the December 9 high, around 99.30, and the December 2 high, near 99.55, emerge as the next targets.

On the downside, immediate support is at Friday's top, of 98.50, ahead of Friday's low of 98.12 and the reverse trendline, now around 97.90.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.32%0.19%-0.02%0.37%0.30%0.32%0.42%
EUR-0.32%-0.12%-0.31%0.05%-0.02%0.00%0.10%
GBP-0.19%0.12%-0.21%0.18%0.11%0.12%0.23%
JPY0.02%0.31%0.21%0.39%0.31%0.33%0.44%
CAD-0.37%-0.05%-0.18%-0.39%-0.08%-0.06%0.05%
AUD-0.30%0.02%-0.11%-0.31%0.08%0.03%0.12%
NZD-0.32%-0.00%-0.12%-0.33%0.06%-0.03%0.10%
CHF-0.42%-0.10%-0.23%-0.44%-0.05%-0.12%-0.10%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD remains under moderate selling pressure below 1.1700 in the European session on Monday. The pair weakens amidst resurgent haven demand for the US Dollar, following the US military intervention in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. EU Sentix data and geopolitics remain in focus. 

GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3450 amid geopolitical woes

GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3450 amid geopolitical woes

GBP/USD is keeping its offered tone intact below 1.3450 in European trading on Monday. Markets remain wary and prefer safety in the US Dollar amid the US-Venezuela geopolitical escalation, exerting downside pressure on the pair. Traders now await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh trading impetus. 

Gold remains well bid above $4,400 amid safe-haven flows, Fed rate cut bets

Gold remains well bid above $4,400 amid safe-haven flows, Fed rate cut bets

Gold builds on its intraday move higher beyond the $4,400 mark and climbs to a four-day high during the early European session amid the global flight to safety. Geopolitical tensions escalated after the US launched land strikes on Venezuela, leading to the capture of its President, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife.

ISM Manufacturing PMI set to show US factory activity remained in contraction at year-end

ISM Manufacturing PMI set to show US factory activity remained in contraction at year-end

The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the December Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index on Monday. The index is a trusted measure of the health of the United States manufacturing sector, closely followed by market players.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are leading the cryptocurrency market rally driven by the US cross-border operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Dogecoin extends its gain for the fifth consecutive day while SHIB and PEPE take a pause.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers