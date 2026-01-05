US Dollar Index (DXY) Price Forecast: Testing resistance around 98.80

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading higher at the start of 2026. The military intervention in Venezuela has failed to dent the Greenback's positive tone on Monday. Still, USD bulls need to breach resistance at the 98.80 area to confirm a trend shift, following a 2.5% depreciation from late November highs.



Last week, the positive US Pending Home Sales and Jobless Claims reports eased pressure on the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates further, and investors are looking at a slew of key US macroeconomic releases this week, namely Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, for further insight into the Fed’s rate path.

Technical Analysis: Further appreciation is in the cards

The DXY, broke the downtrend channel from November 21 lows last week and is trading higher. The 4-hour chart shows the Dollar Index trades at 98.72 with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line extending above the signal line, both of them standing in positive territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66, underscoring the bullish momentum

Bulls are pushing through a key resistance area, at around 98.80, where the 38.2% Fiboinacci retracement of the November-December sell-off meets the December 19 high, and the December 4 low. Further up, the December 9 high, around 99.30, and the December 2 high, near 99.55, emerge as the next targets.

On the downside, immediate support is at Friday's top, of 98.50, ahead of Friday's low of 98.12 and the reverse trendline, now around 97.90.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)