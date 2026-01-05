EUR/USD rejected at key 1.18 resistance – Société Générale

EUR/USD failed to sustain a breakout above the 1.1800–1.1830 resistance zone and has since broken below its short-term rising trend line, shifting near-term risks toward a corrective decline with key support seen at the 200-day moving average around 1.1550–1.1590, Société Générale's FX analysts note.

Uptrend break signals fading momentum

"EUR/USD recently tested the upper boundary of its multi-month consolidation around 1.1800/1.1830, a key resistance zone, before pulling back sharply. The pair has broken below a short-term ascending trend line, signalling weakening upward momentum."

"The December low near 1.1590/1.1550, which coincides with the 200-DMA, is a crucial support. Failure to defend this zone could denote the risk of a deeper decline."