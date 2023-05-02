USD/CHF declines towards 0.8900 on hopes of a neutral guidance from Fed

- USD/CHF is expected to extend the downside to near 0.8900 amid weak appeal for the USD Index as safe-haven.
- A consecutive 25 bps interest rate hike is expected to be followed by neutral guidance from the Fed.
- US yields are under immense pressure after Treasury estimated that it would be out of funds for payments by early June.
The USD/CHF pair is struggling to defend the immediate support of 0.8920 in the early Asian session. The Swiss franc asset has faced immense selling pressure after a perpendicular dive in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The major is expected to decline further towards the round-level support of 0.8900 as debt-ceiling concerns have faded the appeal of the USD Index as safe-haven.
S&P500 futures are subdued in Asia after a bearish Tuesday. Investors dumped United States equities amid uncertainty over the interest rate policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed). Also, the market mood is quite risk averse as a raise in the debt ceiling will impact the long-term outlook of the US economy.
The US Treasury yields are under immense pressure after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen estimated that Treasury would be out of funds for payments by early June. Concerns over the debt ceiling stemmed after US President Joe Biden showed reluctance in meeting with US Senate McCarthy as House Republicans demanded big cuts in the President’s spending initiatives against the raising of the debt ceiling. At the time of writing, the 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.43%.
As per the CME Fedwatch tool, Fed chair Jerome Powell is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.00-5.25%. A consecutive 25 bps interest rate hike is expected to be followed by neutral guidance as US Manufacturing PMI is consistently showing contraction, the growth rate has slowed down, and labor market conditions are losing resilience.
On the Swiss franc front, Friday’s inflation data (April) will be keenly watched. The monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to accelerate by 0.5% at a higher pace than the prior recording of 0.2%. While annual CPI is expected to soften to 2.8% vs. the prior release of 2.9%.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8924
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.8955
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8973
|Daily SMA50
|0.9152
|Daily SMA100
|0.92
|Daily SMA200
|0.9445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8967
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8915
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8976
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8852
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8852
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8935
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8925
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8894
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9028
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
