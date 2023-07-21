USD/CHF consolidates gains above 0.8660 mark, eyes on US Dollar

- USD/CHF consolidates gains above the 0.8660 mark, down 0.05% on the day.
- Market participants are repricing another Fed rate increase after the July meeting.
- The Swiss Trade Balance increased by 4,823 million from 5,442 million previously.
- The key event will be the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) monetary policy meeting next week.
The USD/CHF pair consolidates its recent gains above the 0.8660 mark in the Asian session. The pair reversed from the 0.8560 mark on Thursday following the US Unemployment Claims data and the possibility of another Fed rate increase after the July meeting,
The US Department of Labour (DOL) showed on Thursday that weekly Initial Jobless claims totaled 228,000 in the week ending July 15, against the expectation of 242,000 and lower than 237,000 prior. The figure showed the lowest reading since mid-May. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Manufacturing Survey came in at -13, versus the consensus of -10. While Existing sales from June also showed a contraction of 3.3% MoM in June against a 0.2% prior gain,
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value versus six currencies, has gained momentum after the data and bounced off the 100.00 area. This, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair.
In addition, market participants are repricing another Fed rate increase after the July meeting, causing the Greenback to rebound. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds for the November meeting climbed from 19.8% a week ago to 32.2%, showing traders are changing their views on Fed monetary policy.
On the other hand, the Swiss Trade Balance increased by 4,823 million from 5,442 million previously and was lower than expected by 5,442 million. Exports jumped to 24,917M from 23,879M in May, while imports rose to 20,093M from 18,438 M.
Against this backdrop, the cautious mood in the market surrounding the US-China relationship could benefit the safe-haven Swiss Franc. The renewed trade war tension might cap the upside for the US Dollar and act as a headwind for USD/CHF.
In the absence of any top-tier data releases on Friday. Market participants await next week's Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements. This key event could significantly impact the US Dollar's dynamic and give the USD/CHF pair a clear direction.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8663
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8667
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8825
|Daily SMA50
|0.8941
|Daily SMA100
|0.9009
|Daily SMA200
|0.9225
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8684
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8561
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8918
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8566
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8637
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8608
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8514
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8467
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8714
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8761
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8837
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
