USD/CHF bulls aim for 0.9100 amid quiet markets

- USD/CHF fails to respect the Tuesday’s halt to two-day winning streak.
- Global markets turn cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium events.
- Trade deal optimism, hopes of virus cure favor the risk-on mood.
- Swiss ZEW Economic Survey, US Durable Goods Orders will be in the spotlight.
USD/CHF stays near the intraday high of 0.9085 during the early Wednesday’s trading. In doing so, the pair prints 0.06% intraday gains while keep the previous day’s bounce off 0.9072.
While a lack of major data/events joins mostly empty news feed to restrict the pair’s immediate moves. Also in the same line is the wait for the key central bank leaders’ speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium.
However, trader sentiment remains positive as government efforts in the UK and the US raise hopes of the early cure to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Further, the previous day’s news that the US and China remain positive, as far as the phase one deal is concerned, add strength to the upbeat market mood despite worrisome figures of the US Consumer Confidence.
As portraying the risk-tone sentiment, the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 1.3 basis points (bps) to 0.695% whereas the S&P 500 Futures stay sluggish around the record top of 3,448.75 marked on Tuesday.
Moving on, Swiss ZEW Survey – Expectations for August, prior 42.4, can offer immediate direction to the pair ahead of July month’s US Durable Goods Orders, expected 4.3% versus 7.6% prior. Even so, traders shouldn’t expect a major move ahead of Thursday’s US session unless any surprises from the virus and/or trade front pops-up.
Technical analysis
21-day SMA level of 0.9110 offers the immediate resistance to the pair ahead of a three-week-old falling trend line, currently near 0.9132. Alternatively, sellers await a clear break below 0.9050 to renew effort in breaking the 0.9000 psychological magnet.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9085
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.9077
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9112
|Daily SMA50
|0.929
|Daily SMA100
|0.9474
|Daily SMA200
|0.9605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9126
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9074
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.901
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9494
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9056
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9094
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9106
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9059
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9007
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9111
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9144
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9163
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
