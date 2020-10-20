USD/CAD tumbles toward 1.3100, Loonie outperforms

- Loonie rises across the board on Tuesday as US dollar retreats.
- USD/CAD heads to test October lows at 1.3098 as bearish pressure intensifies.
The USD/CAD is falling for the third consecutive trading day, accelerating the decline. It is trading at 1.3115/20, approaching to October lows. The loonie is among the top performers on Tuesday.
The pair moves sideways during most of the day between 1.3170 and 1.3200 until it broke to the downside during the American session. It tumbled to 1.3115, hitting a six-day low.
The decline took place amid a decline of the US dollar across the board during the American session. The greenback lost strength and trimmed gains versus AUD, NZD and JPY and dropped further against EUR. The euro and the loonie are among the top performer on Tuesday.
The DXY dropped to 93.02, the lowest since October 9 and is under pressure. A decline under 93.00 would suggest more weakness ahead for the greenback.
Attention now is set on the negotiations in the US for a new round of fiscal stimulus. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will speak in a few hours with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. According to Pelosi, today is the last day to reach an agreement that could be voted before the November 3 election.
From a technical perspective, USD/CAD remains bearish about to test the October low located at the 1.3100 zone. A break lower would likely lead to more losses. The next strong support is seen at 1.3035. On the upside, the dollar needs to rise above 1.3250/60 to remove to negate the downside bias.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3132
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1.3193
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3263
|Daily SMA50
|1.3209
|Daily SMA100
|1.3356
|Daily SMA200
|1.354
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3194
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3151
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3099
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3136
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3207
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.325
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits the highest in a month on stimulus hopes
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.1850, reaching the highest since mid-September. US lawmakers have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new European COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD bounces on better market mood
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.2950 level after a call between Brexit negotiators was labeled as constructive. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range near $1900 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price moves through the early North American session and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1900 mark.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI extends the consolidation around $40.00 ahead of API
Prices of the barrel of WTI extend the consolidative mood for yet another session on Tuesday, always around the key $40.00 level.