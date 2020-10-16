USD/CAD trims gains on Friday and consolidates below 1.3200

- The US dollar closes a three-day rally and pulls back below 1.3200.
- The loonie picks up amid a moderately positive market mood
- Longer-term, the pair remains on a negative channel from September 30 highs.
The US dollar has lost ground on Friday, pulling back from Thursday’s highs at 1.3255 to consolidate below 1.3200 on Friday’s late trading. The Canadian dollar has been favoured by a slightly brighter market mood to put an end to a three-day losing streak.
The US dollar eases as the risk sentiment improves
The greenback has given away gains on Friday, which has helped the risk-sensitive CAD to trim losses. Investors have shrugged off the disappointment regarding the poor prospects of a fiscal stimulus deal in the US and the tightening COVID-19 restrictions in Europe, which has reflected in the moderate advances on equity markets.
Macroeconomic data has offered support to the greenback. US retail consumption posted a larger than expected increase in September, easing concerns about the strength of US economy after the downbeat employment figures seen on Thursday.
USD/CAD remains trading within a downward trending channel
The daily chart shows the USD/CAD trading below a downward trending resistance line from late September highs. The par seems to have strong resistance at 1.3215, where the mentioned resistance line meets the 50-day SMA. A clear move above here might cancel the negative trend and set the pair towards 1.3335 (Oct 7 high) and 1.3420 (Sept 30 high)
On the downside, the pair might find at 1.3145 (Sept 15 low) and 1.3100 (October 12 low) before 1.3045 (Sept 4 low).
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3186
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3218
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.327
|Daily SMA50
|1.3216
|Daily SMA100
|1.3365
|Daily SMA200
|1.3539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.326
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3341
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.311
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3324
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3389
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is recovering and trading closer to 1.1750. US retail sales and consumer sentiment both beat estimates. Hopes for a vaccine from Pfizer also lift the market mood. Investors are dismissing stalled US stimulus talks and during eurozone COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as Brexit talks set to continue
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off PM Johnson's call to prepare for a no-trade-deal Brexit. Negotiations are set to continue. Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and robust US retail sales are also lifting the mood.
XAU/USD looks directionless around $1,900/oz
Gold prices trade without a clear direction at the end of the week, although they manage well to keep business above/around the key $1,900 mark per ounce.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI oil ticks down from session highs at $40.90 after Baker Hughes data
Front-month WTI futures ae ticking down from session highs $40.90 after Baker Hughes reported the fifth consecutive increase in oil rigs. The US benchmark oil price had bounced up from session lows at $40.04 to erase previous losses.