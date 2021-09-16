USD/CAD trades with modest gains below mid-1.2600s, upside seems limited

- USD/CAD edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the overnight losses.
- A combination of factors might act as a headwind and cap the upside for the pair.
- Investors now look forward to important US macro data for some trading impetus.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the Asian session and was last seen trading near daily tops, just below mid-1.2600s.
The pair managed to gain some p positive traction on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous day's retracement slide from multi-day tops – levels just above the 1.2700 mark. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly, warranting some caution for bullish traders.
The softer US CPI report raised uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive through the early part of the trading action. On the other hand, bullish crude oil prices might continue to underpin the commodity-linked loonie and act as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Oil prices consolidated the overnight strong gains to the highest level since August 2 and remained well supported by a larger-than-expected drawdown in the US fuel stockpiles. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that crude inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels in the week to September 10.
The fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses. That said, investors still believe that the Fed could begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus later this year, despite signs of easing inflationary pressure in the US. This seemed to be the only factor lending support to the USD/CAD pair.
However, it remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move as the focus now shifts to the release of important US macro data. Thursday's US economic docket highlights the releases of monthly Retail Sales, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims later during the early North American session.
The data might influence the USD, which along with oil price dynamics might produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2645
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2627
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2646
|Daily SMA50
|1.2589
|Daily SMA100
|1.2396
|Daily SMA200
|1.2524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2709
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2624
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2762
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2657
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2598
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2569
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2514
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2767
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
