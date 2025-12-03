TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD trades with caution near 1.3950 ahead of US employment, Services PMI data

  • USD/CAD faces selling pressure as the US Dollar remains on the backfoot.
  • US President Trump’s comments signaled that White House economic adviser Hassett is his preferred choice as the Fed’s next chairman.
  • Investors await US ADP Employment, ISM Services PMI, and the Canadian labor market data for November.
USD/CAD trades with caution near 1.3950 ahead of US employment, Services PMI data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair trades cautiously near 1.3960 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair struggles to gain ground as the US Dollar (USD) is under pressure, following hints from United States (US) President Donald Trump that White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett could be the successor of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell when his term ends in May 2026.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades slightly lower to near 99.10.

On Tuesday, US President Trump stated that he has narrowed the list of potential Fed’s next chair candidates to one, which will be announced in early 2026, adding the name of White House adviser Hassett in his comments.

“I guess a potential Fed chair is here too. Am I allowed to say that? Potential. He’s a respected person, that I can tell you. Thank you, Kevin," Trump said, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, investors await the US ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November, which will be published during the North American session. The impact of the US private sector employment data will be significant on expectations towards the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook, given that a majority of officials, including Jerome Powell, have warned of downside labor market risks.

This week, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) will be influenced by the labor market data for November, which will be released on Friday. The Canadian Unemployment Rate is expected to come in higher at 7% from 6.9% in October. Meanwhile, the overall laborforce is expected to have remained flat.

Economic Indicator

ADP Employment Change

The ADP Employment Change is a gauge of employment in the private sector released by the largest payroll processor in the US, Automatic Data Processing Inc. It measures the change in the number of people privately employed in the US. Generally speaking, a rise in the indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and is stimulative of economic growth. So a high reading is traditionally seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Wed Dec 03, 2025 13:15

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 5K

Previous: 42K

Source: ADP Research Institute

Traders often consider employment figures from ADP, America’s largest payrolls provider, report as the harbinger of the Bureau of Labor Statistics release on Nonfarm Payrolls (usually published two days later), because of the correlation between the two. The overlaying of both series is quite high, but on individual months, the discrepancy can be substantial. Another reason FX traders follow this report is the same as with the NFP – a persistent vigorous growth in employment figures increases inflationary pressures, and with it, the likelihood that the Fed will raise interest rates. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be USD bullish.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends the recent rally to near 1.1650 amid bullish signal

EUR/USD extends the recent rally to near 1.1650 amid bullish signal

The EUR/USD pair extends its upside to around 1.1635 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Signals that the European Central Bank is done cutting interest rates provide some support to the Euro against the US Dollar. ECB President Christine Lagarde noted last week that borrowing costs are at the "right level."

GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3200 as Fed rate cut bets pressure US Dollar

GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3200 as Fed rate cut bets pressure US Dollar

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to near 1.3235 during the early European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar remains weak against the Pound Sterling amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut at its upcoming meeting next week. 

Gold sticks to intraday gains above $4,200 as dovish Fed expectations undermine USD

Gold sticks to intraday gains above $4,200 as dovish Fed expectations undermine USD

Gold sticks to its modest intraday gains through the Asian session on Wednesday, though the uptick lacks follow-through or a bullish conviction amid mixed cues. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next week keeps the US Dollar depressed near its lowest level since November 13.

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Altcoins, including Pudgy Penguins, Sui, and Pump.fun secure double-digit gains as Bitcoin rebounds nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to surface above $92,000 amid Vanguard's decision to allow crypto Exchange Traded Funds on its platform.

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Altcoins, including Pudgy Penguins, Sui, and Pump.fun secure double-digit gains as Bitcoin rebounds nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to surface above $92,000 amid Vanguard's decision to allow crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on its platform.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers