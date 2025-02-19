USD/CAD trades with caution as FOMC minutes take centre stage

USD/CAD trades cautiously below 1.4200 as investors await FOMC minutes for the January policy meeting.

The Fed cuts its key borrowing rates by 100 bps in 2024.

Canadian inflation accelerated in January, still it remained below BoC’s target of 2%.

The USD/CAD pair trades subduedly below 1.4200 in Wednesday’s European session. The Loonie pair is slightly down as the US Dollar (USD) ticks lower ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the January policy meeting, which will be published at 19:00 GMT. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, wobbles around 107.00.

Investors will pay close attention to the FOMC minutes to get cues about the monetary policy outlook. Meanwhile, Fed officials have been guiding a restrictive monetary policy stance until they see inflationary pressures resuming to their journey on the 2% path.

In the January meeting, the Fed left interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50% after reducing them by 100 basis points (bps) in the last three policy meetings of 2024.

Globally, the market sentiment is slightly favorable for risk-perceived assets even though fears of United States (US) President Donald Trump have renewed. On Tuesday, Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all imports of automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. He didn’t provide any timeline about when they get executed to offer some time to local manufacturers to pace up operating capacities.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) is broadly underperforming its peers even though inflationary pressures accelerated in January expectedly. On year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 1.9% faster than 1.8% growth in December. Month-on-month inflation grew by 0.1% after deflating by 0.4% last month.

Hot Canadian CPI data is unlikely to restrict the Bank of Canada (BoC) from easing the monetary policy further. Despite an increase in inflation, it is still below the central bank’s target of 2%.