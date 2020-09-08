USD/CAD tests 1.32 in risk-off markets ahead of the BoC

- Dollar bulls are back in town as the US stock market corrects the 2020 highs.
- Risk-off markets are weighing on the commodity complex taking CAD lower.
USD/CAD is currently trading around the highs of the day following a spike from 1.3086 to a high ay 1.3204 in a series of mostly bullish hourly bars as the US dollar firms on a Wall Street correction.
The US dollar has established a firmer tone pertaining trade wars as well as the to weakness in the G10's domestic economic and political backdrops with such risks as Brexit, the European Central Bank and Bank of Canada meetings this week.
The DXY traded at a three-week peak as Wall Street came back online and with stocks falling, extending last week's decline in what some analysts say is a long-overdue correction.
Getting tough on China is the stance being taken by both Trump and Biden as part of their political campaigns and relationships between the two countries have soured in the past 24 hours.
The risk-off tone is not favourable to the commodity complex which is based in US dollars. At the time of writing, the CRB index is down 2.53%.
If the correlations persist, then further cleanouts of positions on Wall Street could lead to a protracted comeback in the US dollar.
All eyes on the central banks
Focus will be on both the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada which will be their first meetings since the Fed's recent announcements
Staying with the Bank of Canada, it is set to keep interest rates unchanged at 25bp.
The BoC will only be accompanied by a statement with the next Monetary Policy Report due at next month’s meeting on October 28th but Governor Tiff Macklem will release an economic report on Thursday.
The statement is likely to maintain a cautious tone. Despite recent data printing above the Bank’s worst fears, significant risks remain and there is still considerable slack,
analysts at Rabobank said, adding that bond purchases are likely to remain at a minimum of CAD 5bn a week but we remain of the view that this might need to be increased further down the line.
USD/CAD levels
Analysts at Rabobank maintain our view that USD/CAD will trade north of 1.34 in Q4.
On the other hand, if we see some stabilisation in equity markets and short-lived and limited spillover into FX, that would argue for a more neutral or modestly bullish view on the CAD, closer to 1.3000.
Meanwhile, monthly support has held and we bulls might wish to not overhead weekly resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
A test and failure there would open prospects of a run back to the prior daily structure before a bullish bias can build up from there again:
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3199
|Today Daily Change
|0.0102
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|1.3097
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.316
|Daily SMA50
|1.3347
|Daily SMA100
|1.3577
|Daily SMA200
|1.3521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3116
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3053
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3162
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2994
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3092
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3077
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3062
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3026
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2998
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.7200 post-Chinese CPI
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7200 on the release of in-line with estimates Chinese inflation figures. The spot hit fresh ten-day lows at 0.7193 after the greenback rallied on risk-aversion, triggered by Sino-American tensions, US stimulus deadlock and vaccine concerns.
USD/JPY: Sidelined below 106.00 amid risk-aversion, dollar strength
USD/JPY remains depressed below 106.00 despite the bounce from weekly lows. The market mood remains sour after AstraZeneca halted its COVID-19 vaccine trials. Broad US dollar strength cushions the downside in the spot.
WTI: 100-day SMA questions further downside near 12-week low
WTI consolidates from $36.50 after marking the heaviest drop since late-April. The energy benchmark bounces off the lowest since June 15 as 100-day SMA probes the sellers. The $40.00 threshold can act as an immediate upside barrier.
Gold’s path of least resistance is down, $1913 back in sight
Following Tuesday’s two-way wild swings, Gold returns to the backseat, as the haven demand for the USD remains in vogue amid the risk-off action in the global stocks. The sentiment soured on rising US-Sino tensions, US fiscal deadlock and pessimism over the coronavirus vaccine.
China, Brexit, COVID: Big headaches for FX
With no major US economic reports scheduled for release this week, the dollar is set to take its cue from political and pharmaceutical headlines. President Trump was busy this Labor Day weekend throwing out threats to decouple from China.