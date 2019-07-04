USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback trading at its lowest in nine months against CAD, sub- 1.3100

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is challenging levels not seen since October 2018.
  • Sellers need a breakout below 1.3037 support.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is dropping to multi-month lows as the market is trading below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD had a small reaction up above the 1.3037 support but remains under heavy bearish pressure below its main SMAs. If the market break below 1.3037 support, the next levels to the downside can be seen at 1.3016 and 1.2969.

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

The market is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistances can be seen at 1.3080, 1.3100 and 1.3125, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3056
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.3057
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3236
Daily SMA50 1.3367
Daily SMA100 1.3347
Daily SMA200 1.3293
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.312
Previous Daily Low 1.3057
Previous Weekly High 1.3218
Previous Weekly Low 1.306
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3096
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3014
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2971
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3099
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3142
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3163

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations

EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations

EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January

GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January

GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print

USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print

The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data

Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data

The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.

Gold News

NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off

NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off

The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location