USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Bulls struggle to make it through a descending trend-line resistance

- USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias and held steady above 1.3300 handle.
- Bulls still await a sustained break through a multi-month descending trend-line resistance.
The USD/CAD pair held steady above the 1.3300 handle, closer to multi-week tops through the mid-European session on Tuesday, with bulls still awaiting a sustained breakthrough a 5-1/2-month-old descending trend-line resistance.
Given that the pair has already found acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA, the technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for an eventual break through the mentioned trend-line barrier.
Meanwhile, bullish oscillators on the daily chart further reinforce the constructive outlook, though traders are likely to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
The momentum could then lift the pair towards October monthly swing highs, around mid-1.3300s, above which bulls are likely to aim towards testing the 1.3380-85 intermediate resistance ahead of the 1.3400 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to attract some dip-buying near the 1.3280-75 region (200-DMA), which if broken decisively might negate the positive bias and prompt some aggressive selling.
Sustained weakness below the said support might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the corrective slide further towards challenging the 1.3200 handle en-route its next major support near the 1.3160-50 region.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3313
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3303
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3215
|Daily SMA50
|1.3217
|Daily SMA100
|1.3212
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.332
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3284
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3328
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3156
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3298
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3285
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.325
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3337
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3355
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.10 amid trade headlines, Powell's optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, within familiar ranges. US and Chinese officials held a phone call and are making progress. Fed Chair Powell sees the US economy as "glass more than half full."
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos.
USD/JPY: Bullish but struggling to find momentum
US-Sino trade relationship leads the market’s mood, investors cautious. Japanese October Corporate Service Price Index surprised to the upside by rising to 2.1%. USD/JPY set to extend gains needs to clear Fibonacci resistance.
Gold rebounds from 2-week lows, up little around $1460 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1458-59 region.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Rising confidence supports the economy
Confidence projected to rise toward 12-month average. Retail sales rebounded in October from the first negative month in seven.