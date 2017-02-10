USD/CAD still eyes a test of 1.34/1.35 – Westpac

By Pablo Piovano

Chief Currency Strategist at Westpac Richard Franulovich still thinks the pair could regain the 1.34/1.35 area.

“USD/CAD’s stalled push lower into the all important psychological 1.30 level suggests that a multi day bounce back toward 1.34-1.35 is in the offing”.

“Admittedly the tenor of Canada’s data has shown a solid improvement lately, especially on the jobs and trade front, but neither yield spreads nor crude oil are pointing decisively in favour of a break lower in USD/CAD”.

“The underlying background atmospherics still favour a higher USD/CAD, certainly as long as Trump threatens to dismantle NAFTA and with March FOMC hike odds marching higher”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.3228
  • 89% Bullish
  • 0% Bearish
  • 11% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.3248
  • 67% Bullish
  • 0% Bearish
  • 33% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.3446
  • 83% Bullish
  • 17% Bearish
  • 0% Sideways
Bias Bullish

 