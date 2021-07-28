USD/CAD steps back from 200-DMA on oil’s recovery, focus on Canada CPI, FOMC

- USD/CAD consolidates the biggest daily gains in a week, flashed the previous day.
- Oil benefits from downbeat USD, API stockpile drawdown.
- Covid woes, pre-Fed cautious weigh on market sentiment.
- Risk catalysts, EIA stockpiles act as extra factors to follow for immediate direction.
USD/CAD remains pressured around 1.2585, down 0.14% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair takes clues from the recovery in oil prices, as well as the US dollar weakness. However, cautious sentiment ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) verdict and Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June keeps the buyers hopeful.
WTI prints 0.27% gains on a day while keeping the previous day’s rebound from $70.90. The oil benchmark justifies downbeat US dollar and bullish Weekly Crude Oil Stock data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), -4.728M versus +0.806M prior. Also helping the oil prices could be the recent chatters surrounding OPEC+ and developing economies.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) prints three-day south-run, down 0.03% around 92.45, as market players await the Fed. It should be noted that the greenback recovers of late, amid safe-haven demand, as the covid woes in Australia and the UK escalates while the US also edits mask mandate.
Though, China’s crackdown on IT and tuition sectors join the comparatively hawkish Bank of Canada (BOC) that the Fed to weigh on the USD/CAD prices.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street’s losses and the US 10-year Treasury yields lick their wounds around 1.23% by the press time.
Although the pre-Fed trading lull can keep USD/CAD pressured, likely softening in Canada’s headline inflation numbers for June may restrict the pair’s downside. However, it all depends upon how well the Fed policymakers, specifically Chairman Jerome Powell, manage to defend the easy-money policies.
Read: Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar
Technical analysis
USD/CAD pair’s U-turn from 200-DMA gains support from the bearish MACD signals, which in turn directs short-term sellers towards the weekly horizontal support surrounding 1.2530-25. Though, June’s top near 1.2485 will be a tough nut to crack for the sellers afterward. Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the key level of 1.2605 will be challenged by the highs marked in April and July, respectively around 1.2655 and 1.2810.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2585
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.2602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2518
|Daily SMA50
|1.2313
|Daily SMA100
|1.237
|Daily SMA200
|1.2608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2605
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2538
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2808
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2526
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2492
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2625
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2691
