USD/CAD stays directionless below 1.3300 ahead of key data releases

- WTI consolidates 2-day rally, trades above $58 on Friday.
- US Dollar Index stays calm near 98 following Thursday's rebound.
- Coming up: Retail Sales data from Canada and Markit PMI reports from US.
The USD/CAD pair failed to hold above the 1.3300 mark on Thursday as rising crude oil prices and Bank of Canada Governor Poloz's hawkish remarks allowed the loonie to gather strength against its rivals. With investors moving to the sidelines ahead of macroeconomic data releases from Canada and the United States (US) later in the day, the pair is staying flat on the day near the 1.3280 handle.
Hopes of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) extending the production cuts for six more months at the group's December meeting provided a boost to crude oil prices in the second half of the week. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) advanced to its highest level in nearly two months at $58.65 on Thursday before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the WTI was virtually unchanged on the day at $58.35.
USD stays quiet ahead of mid-tier data
On the other hand, the better-than-expected Existing Hom Sales and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index data from the US on Thursday helped the US Dollar Index to recover to the 98 area and kept the pair's losses limited.
Later in the day, the preliminary Markit Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reports and the University of Michigan' final version of its Consumer Sentiment Survey for November will be released from the US. Additionally, the Retail Sales data from Canada will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3287
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3191
|Daily SMA50
|1.3216
|Daily SMA100
|1.3208
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3326
|Previous Daily Low
|1.327
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3291
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3305
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3316
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.335
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3373
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses course and falls amid mixed PMIs, Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 after German Manufacturing PMI beat with 43.8 points, while most other figures missed. ECB President Lagarde has called for maintaining sufficient levels of public investment.
GBP/USD falls below 1.29 after dismal UK PMIs
GBP/USD is falling to new weekly lows under 1.29 as both UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues.
USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity
USD/JPY is trading flat around 108.60 in a 15-pips narrow range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. A lack of clarity on the US-China trade front keeps the markets in a tizzy.
Gold steadily climbs to $1470 level, recovers a part of the overnight slide
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous session's intraday slide, albeit lacked any strong follow-through traction.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Modest expectations may be too high, three EUR/USD scenarios
Improvements are all fronts – that is what economists expect from Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Indexes for November. And these projections may be detrimental for the euro. ECB's Lagarde's speech may steal the show.