USD/CAD spikes higher to 1.3750 as focus shifts to BoC monetary policy

- USD/CAD recovers strongly to 1.3750 as the US Dollar recovers due to higher bond yields.
- Fed Mester said that policymakers need to be “nimble” amid current economic uncertainties.
- The BoC is expected to keep interest rates unchanged amid easing labor demand and price pressures.
The USD/CAD pair reversed losses and climbed back strongly to the crucial resistance around 1.3750 in the early New York session. The Loonie asset revives strongly as the US Dollar Index (DXY) finds support near 106.00.
S&P500 opens on a bearish note amid dismal market sentiment. Quarterly result season and escalating Middle East tensions pushed US equities on the backfoot. The Israeli chief instructed troops for the ground attack on Gaza to dismantle the Palestine military group. This has escalated fears of widening Middle East conflicts.
The US Dollar seems well-supported due to multi-year high long-term US bond yields. The 10-year US Treasury yields rose at a higher level since 2007 around 5%. The plot of higher interest rates for a longer period by the Fed is infusing strength in the bond yields. While more interest rates from Fed are less likely as higher yields are sufficient to ease overall spending and investment.
Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said that the Fed is at or near the peak to interest rates. She further added that policymakers need to be “nimble” amid current economic uncertainties.
On the Canadian Dollar front, investors await the interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada (BoC), which will be announced on Wednesday. Easing labor demand and price pressures would allow the BoC to keep interest rates unchanged at 5%. While BoC Governor Tiff Macklem cited that the central bank is not seeing underlying inflation declining to 2%.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3733
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3715
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3628
|Daily SMA50
|1.358
|Daily SMA100
|1.3424
|Daily SMA200
|1.3471
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3734
|Previous Daily Low
|1.367
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3741
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3606
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3694
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3379
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3679
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3614
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3743
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3771
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains near 1.0600
EUR/USD moves up and down in a very tight range near 1.0600 on Monday as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of this week's key events. The cautious market stance, as reflected by the bearish action in Wall Street, helps the USD hold its ground.
GBP/USD fluctuates in narrow channel below 1.2200
GBP/USD struggles to gather directional momentum and continues to fluctuate above 1.2150. On Tuesday, August jobs report from the UK and S&P Global's Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys for both the UK and the US could trigger the next big action in the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, consolidates gains below $1,980
Gold staged a downward correction following the previous week's impressive rally but managed to stabilize above $1,970. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.9%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Bitcoin breaks $30K barrier but awaits monthly close for bullish confirmation
Bitcoin is currently at a resistance level, as per analysts who await a monthly close above $30-32K. Bitcoin traders seeking 'further bullish confirmation' may face concerns about higher resistance.
Geopolitics in the driver's seat ahead of PMIs and ECB
The week kicks off in a quiet fashion in terms of data, so focus will remain on geopolitics and the next developments in the war between Israel and Hamas.