USD/CAD slumps below 1.4300 as CAD capitalizes on Trump’s suspension of tariff orders

- USD/CAD falls sharply below 1.4300 as the Canadian Dollar continues to advance on US President Trump’s decision to postpone tariffs on Canada.
- BofA expects US tariff threats to China will continue to persist until a new USMCA deal gets negotiated.
- Investors await the US ISM Services PMI and the ADP Employment data for December.
The USD/CAD pair extends its losing streak below the key level of 1.4300 in Wednesday’s European session. The Loonie pair weakens as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues to gain, given that United States (US) President Donald Trump delayed his orders to impose 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days. President Trump suspended orders after Canada agreed for criminal enforcement at borders to stop the flow of drugs and undocumented immigrants into the US.
A suspension in tariff orders on Canada has forced market experts to revise the Canadian economic outlook, who were accounting for the impact of levies. While the Canadian Dollar has surged this week against the US Dollar due to a relief rally from Trump’s decision to put the tariff plan on hold, analysts at Bank of America (BofA) expect the rally is unlikely to sustain as US tariffs threats and headlines on Canada to persist until a “new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) deal is negotiated”.
This week, investors will focus on the Canadian employment data for January, which will be released on Friday. The employment report is expected to show that the economy added 25K workers, significantly fewer than 90.9K addition seen in December. The Unemployment Rate is estimated to have accelerated to 6.8% from the former release of 6.7%.
The labor market data will influence market expectations for the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) monetary policy outlook. Currently, traders expect the BoC to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75% in the March meeting.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) underperforms its major peers as the market sentiment turns cheerful amid expectations that Trump’s tariff agenda would be less fearful than expected.
On the economic front, investors will focus on the US ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data for January, which will be published in Wednesday’s North American session.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
