USD/CAD seesaws near fresh three-month low amid trade optimism, weak WTI

- USD/CAD bears look for clarity as the pair bounces off fresh three month low.
- Weak Oil prices, an absence of major drivers seem to favor the quote’s pullback.
- Trade headlines will keep the driver’s seat as economics lack in number ahead of the US session.
Despite flashing a fresh three-month low at the start of the session, the USD/CAD pair fails to extend the downpour while taking rounds to 1.3055 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
Optimism surrounding the trade negotiations between the United States (US) and China, coupled with upbeat Canadian fundamentals, has been dragging the Loonie pair downwards since early October.
The pair’s latest halt in the south run seems to be the result of weaker Oil prices. The WTI benchmark dropped from the monthly high on Monday amid rising concerns of increased inventories in the US. Also adding to the pair’s run-up could be the US Dollar’s (USD) pullback following the first negative daily closing in three days.
While a lack of trade news could continue to restrict pair’s moves, a light economic calendar will also be the reason for traders to know. It should, however, be noted that the US Pending Home Sales and Consumer Confidence data could fill in liquidity. Also, weekly release of the private Oil inventory numbers could as well direct energy prices and can direct the Loonie pair’s moves in turn.
Apart from short-term catalysts, markets will be closely analyzing clues for tomorrow’s monetary policy meetings by the Bank of Canada (BOC) and the US Federal Reserve to ascertain monetary policy divergence between the key central banks.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet Analyst Flavio Tosti highlights 1.3040, comprising lows marked on July 05 and 22, as the key support while saying:
USD/CAD is under selling pressure below its main SMAs. A downside break below the 1.3040 support can expose the 1.3000 handles. The pair is trading below the main Simple Moving Averages (SMA), suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistance is seen at 1.3084 and 1.3140, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1100 level
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday.
GBP/USD awaits Brexit developments on key data week ahead
GBP/USD price action is accumulated between the 50 and 200-hour MA in early Asia. Pound is currently trading at 1.2857 having climbed from the depths of the 1.28 handle while traders monitored the latest Brexit developments
USD/JPY taking on 109 handle following risk-on start to the week
USD/JPY stuck to tight 108.70/75 range for the best part of overnight's trade unto New York traders stepped in which initiated a squeeze to as high as 109.04 – a three-month high, backed by the bounce in US yields.
Gold bulls committing at the 200-HMA on critical week ahead
The price of Gold has been on the backfoot since failing to retake the $1,520 key upside level. Instead, Gold has tumbled all the way back below the $1,500 round level and the 200-hour moving average located at $1,493.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.