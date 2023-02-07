USD/CAD retreats towards 1.3400 amid firmer Oil price, eyes on Fed’s Powell, BoC’s Macklem

- USD/CAD snaps three-day uptrend as it eases from two-week high.
- Cautious optimism in the market allows WTI crude oil to remain firmer.
- US Dollar retreats amid anxiety over Powell’s speech after the last week’s disappointment from Fed.
- BoC’s Macklem needs to defend the hawkish bias to please bears.
USD/CAD holds lower grounds near the intraday bottom during the first negative daily performance in four, mildly offered near 1.3430 amid early Tuesday. Even so, the Loonie pair remains near the highest levels in 12 days as traders await speeches from Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.
The quote’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s mildly positive sentiment amid receding recession fears. Adding strength to the pullback moves could be the firmer prices of WTI crude oil, Canada’s key export item.
That said, WTI crude oil rises 0.40% to $75.00 while extending the previous day’s rebound from a two-month low. The black gold’s recovery could be linked to the easing fears of the US economic slowdown, as well as recent positive headlines surrounding the Sino-American ties.
Although the US economic calendar was mostly silent but growth optimism conveyed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Joe Biden seemed to have probed the US Dollar bulls. Even so, joined hawkish Fed talks seem to put a floor under the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the US Dollar. “The strong labor market probably means ‘we have to do a little more work,’” said Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphel Bostic in an interview with Bloomberg.
Elsewhere, a dash on the US diplomatic visit to Beijing and China’s harsh reaction to the US shooting down its balloon by terming it a spying attempt triggered the market’s risk-off mood and propelled the USD/CAD pair the previous day. However, the latest comments from US President Joe Bide appear soothing on the matter as he said, “The balloon incident does not weaken US-China relations.”
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains but the US 10-year Treasury bond struggled for clear directions around 3.63%, after a two-day rebound from the monthly low.
Furthermore, upbeat prints of the Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for January, 60.1 versus 55.2 expected and 49.3 prior, also seem to exert downside pressure on the USD/CAD price.
Looking forward, USD/CAD traders could initially react to the Canadian trade numbers for December. However, speeches from BoC’s Macklem, Fed’s Powell and US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) will be crucial for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Another failure to cross the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 1.3450 by the press time, keeps USD/CAD bears hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3432
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.3443
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3383
|Daily SMA50
|1.3498
|Daily SMA100
|1.3536
|Daily SMA200
|1.3225
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3476
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3397
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3262
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3446
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3401
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3322
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3517
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3559
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
