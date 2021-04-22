USD/CAD retreats below 1.2500 after modest rebound

- USD/CAD turned south after rebounding above 1.2530 earlier in the day.
- US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains around 91.30.
- WTI recovers portion of weekly losses, trades around $61.50.
After losing more than 100 pips on Wednesday, the USD/CAD pair staged a technical correction and rose to a daily high of 1.2535 before losing its momentum. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on a daily basis at 1.2483.
The Bank of Canada's (BoC) hawkish policy outlook provided a boost to the loonie on Wednesday and triggered a sharp drop in USD/CAD. In addition to a reduction of bond purchases, the BoC noted that current projections pointed to a rate hike in the second half of 2022. Furthermore, the bank revised its GDP growth forecasts higher for 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Crude oil recovery supports CAD
On Thursday, the greenback gained traction with Wall Street's main indexes starting the day in the negative territory. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tested 91.00 earlier in the day, climbed to 91.38 in the early American session. Currently, the DXY is up 0.2% at 91.30.
Despite the renewed USD strength, USD/CAD reversed its direction as rising crude oil price provided a boost to the commodity-sensitive CAD. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is up nearly 1% on the day at $61.58 and looks to snap a two-day losing streak.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Canada on Friday. Investors will keep a close eye on New Home Sales and preliminary Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2482
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2498
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.256
|Daily SMA50
|1.2583
|Daily SMA100
|1.2672
|Daily SMA200
|1.2941
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2654
|Previous Daily Low
|1.246
|Previous Weekly High
|1.263
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2477
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2534
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.258
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2421
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2343
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2809
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.20 after the ECB, amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.20, down from the lows as the dollar gains ground after US jobless claims beat estimates with 547K. ECB PResident Lagarde acknowledged an improving outlook and pledged more support.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3850 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates and 10-year Treasury yields are edging higher.
XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level
Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session. The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark.
Ethereum price hits new all-time high above $2,550
Ethereum price just had a breakout above the previous all-time high at $2,548 and faces no resistance ahead. The digital asset has been outperforming the market for the past two days and it's leading the other coins. The next most significant price target for ETH will be $3,000.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities
The equity market continues to remain robust despite the Netflix nightmare. Equities racked up further gains on Wednesday with all major indices closing in the green.