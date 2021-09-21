USD/CAD recovers modestly to 1.2800 as oil pares early gains

- USD/CAD erased a small portion of daily losses in early American session.
- US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory on Tuesday.
- WTI trades virtually unchanged on the day near $70.60.
After rising to a fresh monthly high of 1.2896 on Monday, the USD/CAD pair reversed its direction and dropped to a daily low of 1.2740 on Tuesday. In the early American session, however, the pair staged a modest rebound and was last seen losing 0.22% on the day at 1.2795.
USD struggles to find demand as mood improves
Following a three-day drop, crude oil prices turned north on the back of improving sentiment on Tuesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $71.50 area during the European trading hours before losing its bullish momentum. Currently, WTI is virtually unchanged on the day at $70.60, making it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to preserve its strength.
Nevertheless, the broad-based USD weakness is causing USD/CAD to stay in the negative territory. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which capitalized on safe-haven flows and advanced to 93.45 on Monday, was last seen posting small daily losses at 93.15.
The data from the US revealed on Tuesday that Housing Starts and Building Permits increased by 3.9% and 6%, respectively, in August but these figures failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. On a negative note, the headline Regional Business Activity Index of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey plunged to 9.6 in September from 39.1 in August.
In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly higher, not allowing the DXY to turn positive on the day.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2792
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.2826
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2644
|Daily SMA50
|1.2606
|Daily SMA100
|1.2411
|Daily SMA200
|1.2524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2896
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2751
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2807
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2753
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3043
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
