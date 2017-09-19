USD/CAD rebounds toward 1.23 as WTI drops below $50

USD/CAD rebounds toward 1.23 as WTI drops below $50By Eren Sengezer
Following a slide to a fresh session low at 1.2255 in the last hours, the USD/CAD pair reversed course and started to rise toward the 1.23 handle as the commodity-linked loonie weakened on a recent crude oil sell-off. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2287, still losing 0.1% on the day.
Crude oil prices came under pressure on Tuesday ahead of the API data on U.S. inventories, which is expected to show another build up, dragging the barrel of West Texas Intermediate below the $50 mark. At the moment, the barrel of WTI is trading at $49.85, losing 1% on the day. "It feels kind of like positioning ahead of tonight's report, but there's not a lot of action behind the move," Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, told Reuters.
On the other hand, the greenback is trying to erase its daily losses ahead of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday with the US Dollar Index turning flat at 91.80 in the session, providing an additional boost to the pair. Although today's mixed macro data from the U.S. pushed the DXY down to the mid-91 area, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose to a fresh monthly high at 2.245%, allowing the buck to gather strength against its peers.
"The Fed has already outlined how it intends to start trimming its balance sheet, but it is yet to announce when that will commence. Given that Yellen’s current term is due to end in February next year, the market is expecting that balance sheet reduction will start soon, even if the Fed (as we expect) decides that conditions cannot tolerate a third interest rate hike this year," Rabobank analysts wrote in a recent report.
Technical outlook
The pair still needs to make a decisive break above 1.2300 (psychological level/20-DMA) to extend its gains to 1.2410 (Sep. 6 high) and 1.2470 (50-DMA). On the flip side, supports could be seen at 1.2255 (daily low), 1.2185 (10-DMA) and 1.2080 (Apr. 27, 2015, low).
Today's data from the U.S.:
- US: Privately-owned housing starts in August were at 1,180,000, 0.8% below July estimate
- US: Import prices increased 0.6 percent in August
- US: Current-account deficit increased to $123.1 billion in the second quarter of 2017
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.