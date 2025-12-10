TRENDING:
BoC Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Wobbles around 1.3850 ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

  • USD/CAD ticks higher to near 1.3850 despite slight weakness in the US Dollar.
  • Investors await BoC-Fed monetary policy announcements.
  • The BoC is expected to leave interest rates steady, while the Fed is almost certain to lower them.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Wobbles around 1.3850 ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair trades marginally higher around 1.3850 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair consolidates as investors await the monetary policy by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced later in the day.

The BoC is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 2.25% as recent Canadian employment prints have shown signs of strong job creation in the September-November period, following lay-offs in July and August.

Meanwhile, the Fed is almost certain to cut the Federal Funds Rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% amid weak United States (US) labor market conditions. The major highlight of the Fed’s policy will be fresh monetary policy guidance for 2026.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 58% chance that the Fed will cut borrowing rates at least two times through October 2026.

Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.1% lower to near 99.10.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.13%-0.10%-0.05%0.04%-0.10%-0.05%-0.14%
EUR0.13%0.03%0.07%0.18%0.02%0.08%-0.01%
GBP0.10%-0.03%0.04%0.14%-0.01%0.05%-0.04%
JPY0.05%-0.07%-0.04%0.10%-0.05%-0.01%-0.09%
CAD-0.04%-0.18%-0.14%-0.10%-0.14%-0.11%-0.18%
AUD0.10%-0.02%0.00%0.05%0.14%0.06%-0.03%
NZD0.05%-0.08%-0.05%0.01%0.11%-0.06%-0.09%
CHF0.14%0.01%0.04%0.09%0.18%0.03%0.09%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD trades near 1.3850 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair has remained below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3912, keeping bears in control. The 200-day EMA has flattened after a prior grind higher, pointing to waning trend strength. Failure to reclaim the 200-day EMA would continue to pressure the downside.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 35 (bearish) stays above oversold, demonstrating weak upside momentum.

Below the 200-day EMA, the path of least resistance remains lower, with rallies capped by that dynamic barrier. A daily close back above the average would neutralize the immediate bearish tone and open the door for a broader recovery towards the December 4 high of 1.3977. RSI would need to reclaim 50 to validate an improvement in momentum. On the downside, the August 7 low at 1.3720 will remain a key demand area.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Economic Indicator

Fed Interest Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).

Read more.

Next release: Wed Dec 10, 2025 19:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 3.75%

Previous: 4%

Source: Federal Reserve

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays bid near 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD stays bid near 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD keeps the green near the 1.1650 level in the European session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious and ignore the US Dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday, where a 25 bps rate cut is almost fully priced in. Meanwhile, cautious ECB-speak keeps the Euro afloat. 

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3300, eyes on Fed outcome

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3300, eyes on Fed outcome

GBP/USD trades on a firmer note above 1.3300 in Wednesday's European session. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce another interest rate cut on Wednesday. Next of note will be the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report that will be published on Friday. 

Gold struggles around $4,200, looks to Fed for fresh impetus

Gold struggles around $4,200, looks to Fed for fresh impetus

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the European session and trades around $4,200 this Wednesday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting later in the day. The key focus will be on updated economic projections and Powell's speech.

Solana price flashes bullish potential on institutional, retail confidence

Solana price flashes bullish potential on institutional, retail confidence

Solana (SOL) extends its upward trend for the third consecutive day, trading within a consolidation range of $121-$145. Persistent inflows into Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) over the last four days suggest steady institutional confidence.

BoC expected to hold interest rate, signaling the end of easing cycle

BoC expected to hold interest rate, signaling the end of easing cycle

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 2.25% at its meeting on Wednesday. That would follow two consecutive quarter-point rate cuts in September and October.

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers