USD: FOMC expected to deliver a 25bp cut – ING

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

It's FOMC day and a 25bp rate cut – which would take the target rate to 3.50-3.75% – is around 90% priced in. The big focus will be the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the number of dissenters against the 25bp cut, and then Chair Powell's press conference, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

Dollar might spike to 99.60 on a hawkish cut

"There's a risk of up to four Fed dissenters, versus one in October, and the Fed probably keeping just one rate cut in 2026 in the SEP. This compares to the close to two additional rate cuts priced in by the markets for 2026. There will also be a focus on growth and the unemployment rate projections, which in September stood at: GDP 1.8% (26), 1.9% (27), 1.8% (28) and unemployment at 4.4% (26), 4.3% (27). GDP is at risk of being revised higher, while projections for the unemployment rate could be nudged higher."

"In October, Powell's press conference sent the dollar sharply higher. Presumably, those risks remain today as he discusses dissent in the decision and the fact that three back-to-back rate cuts have taken the policy rate much closer to neutral. Clearly, the pricing of a second rate cut in 2026 is at risk today and comes during a week when investors are hawkishly reassessing global central bank policy."

"DXY could trade up to 99.60 today on a hawkish cut, but the release of what should be soft jobs data next week and seasonal December weakness suggest that today's dollar rally might not last."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD stays bid near 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD keeps the green near the 1.1650 level in the European session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious and ignore the US Dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday, where a 25 bps rate cut is almost fully priced in. Meanwhile, cautious ECB-speak keeps the Euro afloat. 

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3300, eyes on Fed outcome

GBP/USD trades on a firmer note above 1.3300 in Wednesday's European session. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce another interest rate cut on Wednesday. Next of note will be the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report that will be published on Friday. 

Gold struggles around $4,200, looks to Fed for fresh impetus

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the European session and trades around $4,200 this Wednesday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting later in the day. The key focus will be on updated economic projections and Powell's speech.

Solana price flashes bullish potential on institutional, retail confidence

Solana (SOL) extends its upward trend for the third consecutive day, trading within a consolidation range of $121-$145. Persistent inflows into Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) over the last four days suggest steady institutional confidence.

BoC expected to hold interest rate, signaling the end of easing cycle

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 2.25% at its meeting on Wednesday. That would follow two consecutive quarter-point rate cuts in September and October.

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand.

