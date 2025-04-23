USD/CAD Price Forecast: Falls back to near 1.3800

USD/CAD retraces to near 1.3800 as the US Dollar surrenders initial gains.

US President Trump has signaled a de-escalation in the tariff war with China.

A sharp decline is expected in the USD/CAD pair if it breaks below the upward-sloping trendline around 1.3800.

The USD/CAD pair retreats from the high of 1.3860 posted earlier in the day to near 1.3800 during European trading hours on Wednesday. The Loonie pair falls back as the US Dollar (USD) gives up initial gains despite United States (US) President Donald Trump expressing confidence on de-escalation in a trade war with China.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, flattens to near 99.00 from the intraday high of 98.86.

US President Trump signaled on Tuesday that Washington can close a deal with China, however, he didn’t provide details of how much tariffs will be charged. However, Beijing has stated that Washington should stop making threats and conduct negotiations fairly and with mutual respect.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) performs strongly against its major peers, except antipodeans, on Wednesday as President Trump has signaled that he will soon unveil bilateral deals with his trading partners. Such a scenario will ease the global economic uncertainty, which has been escalated in the face of worse-than-expected tariffs announced by Trump on April 2.

USD/CAD trades at a make-or-break level near the upward-sloping trendline around 1.3800, which is plotted from the May 2021 low of 1.2031 on a weekly timeframe.

The 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has started declining near 1.4140, suggesting that the trend has become bearish.

The 14-week Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls below 40.00 for the first time in almost four years. A fresh bearish momentum would trigger if it stays below the 40.00 level.

More downside towards the psychological support of 1.3500 and the September 24 low of 1.3430 looks likely if the pair breaks below the round-level figure of 1.3600.

In an alternate scenario, a recovery move by the pair above the psychological level of 1.4000 will support to move further to near the April 9 low of 1.4075, followed by the April 8 low of 1.4272.

USD/CAD weekly chart

