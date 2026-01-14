USD/CAD Price Forecast: Faces selling pressure above 50% Fibo retracement at 1.3900

The USD/CAD pair trades flat around 1.3885 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair consolidates ahead of the United States (US) Producer Price Index (PPI) data for October and November, and the Retail Sales data for November.

However, the impact of the data is expected to be limited as they are not the latest, and it seems unlikely to influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is certain to hold interest rates steady in the current range of 3.50%-3.75% in the policy meeting later this month.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades steadily, with investors looking for fresh cues on the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) monetary policy outlook. This week, investors will focus on the monthly Manufacturing and Wholesale Sales data for November, which will be released on Thursday.

USD/CAD technical analysis

USD/CAD trades steadily near 1.3885 as of writing. Price holds above the rising 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3819, keeping the short-term bias positive.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59.87 signals improving bullish momentum without overbought conditions.

Measured from the 1.4143 high to the 1.3641 low, the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3892 acts as initial resistance, and a close above it could open a test higher toward 61.8% Fibo retracement at 1.3931. Failure to clear this barrier would keep consolidation intact, while a break above would underpin an extension.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)