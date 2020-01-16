USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles between 10/21-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD clings to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of September 2019 to January 2020 fall.
  • 50-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement adds to the resistance.

USD/CAD remains mostly unchanged to 1.3045 while heading into the European session on Thursday. The pair maintains its trading between the 10-day and 21-day SMAs while sticking to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of declines from September 2019 peak to the year-start bottom.

Hence, fewer moves are expected until the quote breaks either side of the 35-pip range between the 21-day SMA level of 1.3065 or 10-day SMA level of 1.3030.

While the upside clearance will propel the quote towards a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3110, sellers will confront 1.3000 on the downside break of 1.3030 comprising 10-day SMA.

On a wider frame, a confluence of 50-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement near 1.3160/65 and the recent lows near 1.2945/40 will be the keys to watch.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Sideways 

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3045
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.3047
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3063
Daily SMA50 1.3166
Daily SMA100 1.3191
Daily SMA200 1.3243
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.308
Previous Daily Low 1.3034
Previous Weekly High 1.3106
Previous Weekly Low 1.2956
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3052
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3062
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3028
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3009
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2983
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3073
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3099
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3118

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD sticks to minor gains above 0.6900, focus shifts to US/China data

AUD/USD sticks to minor gains above 0.6900, focus shifts to US/China data

AUD/USD eases from daily highs of 0.6919 and hovers just ahead of the 0.69 handle amid US-China trade deal optimism. However, the technical set favors the bears after the spot flashed a bearish candlestick formation, Doji, on the daily chart on Wednesday. Focus shifts to the US and Chinese macro data. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 amid cautious optimism post-trade deal

USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 amid cautious optimism post-trade deal

USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range just below the 110 handle, as the Asian traders assess the implications of the US-China phase one trade deal while the yen finds support from upbeat Japanese macro data released earlier on Thursday. 

USD/JPY News

US Retail Sales December Preview: ‘Twas the month after Christmas

US Retail Sales December Preview: ‘Twas the month after Christmas

Retail sales are projected to increase 0.5% in December after November’s 0.1% gain. The retail sales control group, the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ GDP component, is expected to rise 0.4% following its 0.1% increase in November.

Read more

WTI bounces back beyond $58.00 following upbeat stockpiles, mixed headlines

WTI bounces back beyond $58.00 following upbeat stockpiles, mixed headlines

WTI stays mildly bid while taking the rounds to $58.25 during the early Thursday. The black gold recently recovered after the weekly report from the US and the US-China phase-deal signing in ceremony. Though, mixed trade/political news limit the oil benchmark’s upside.

Oil News

GBP/USD pops and drops at key confluence resistance area in 1.3050s

GBP/USD pops and drops at key confluence resistance area in 1.3050s

GBP/USD has popped to the upside in early Asia, momentarily breaking the consolidation above a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Sep-Nov lows and highs and marking fresh territories in the 1.30 handle. 

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures