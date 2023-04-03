USD/CAD Price Analysis: Six-day losing spell to extend further below 1.3400

- USD/CAD has attempted a recovery after dropping to near 1.3410, however, the downside bias is still solid.
- The USD Index would extend its downside journey on expectations of an early pause in the rate-hiking spell by the Fed.
- Solid oil prices are expected to keep the Canadian Dollar on the front foot.
The USD/CAD pair has attempted a recovery after dropping to near 1.3410 in the early Asian session. The recovery move by the Loonie asset is expected to turn into a short-lived pullback as the US Dollar Index (DXY) would extend its downside journey on expectations of an early pause in the rate-hiking spell by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The Loonie asset has registered a six-day losing spell and more downside is in pipeline amid expectations for a further jump in oil prices. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices will strengthen the Canadian Dollar.
Going forward, the street is expected to keep its focus on the United States Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change (March) data, which is scheduled for Wednesday. The economic data is seen lower at 205K vs. the prior release of 242K.
On a four-hour scale, the Loonie asset has shifted below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from February 02 low at 1.3262 to March 10 high at 1.3862) at 1.3493. The major will likely retrace its entire move.
Downward-sloping 10-and 20-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.3474 and 1.3511 respectively indicate that the bearish momentum is extremely strong.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, showing active downside momentum, however, an oversold situation cannot be ruled out.
A mean-reversion to near the 10-EMA would offer a bargain sell for investors and the major would continue its downside move toward February 16 low at 1.3357 and February 02 low at 1.3262.
In an alternate scenario, an upside move above the psychological resistance of 1.3500 will shift traction in the favor of US Dollar bulls, which will drive assets towards 50% and 38.2% Fibo retracements at 1.3563 and 1.3633 respectively.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.343
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0089
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1.3519
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3695
|Daily SMA50
|1.3543
|Daily SMA100
|1.3522
|Daily SMA200
|1.3375
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3564
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3508
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3745
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3508
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3529
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3496
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3553
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3587
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.361
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aptly portrays pre-RBA anxiety at five-week top below 0.6800
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6785, following the biggest daily jump in three months, as markets prepare for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision on early Tuesday.
EUR/USD reclaims 1.0900 after a V-shape recovery inspired by weak US Manufacturing PMI
The EUR/USD pair has recaptured the round-level resistance of 1.0900 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair showed a V-shape recovery after dropping below 1.0800. The rationale behind the bumper recovery in the shared currency pair was the release of the weak United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold bulls in town on lower Fed bets
Gold price rallied on Monday and took out the $2,000 mark with a slump in the US Dollar on the back of bond yields falling on expectations a surprise cut in The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC+, production will spur inflation.
Breaking: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao discredits rumors of Interpol Red Notice, citing photoshop
Binance CEO has quelled rumors of a Red Notice filed against him by Interpol. Cobie, a well-followed account in the crypto Twitter community, pedaled the rumor. The speculation triggered a slump of over 3% in BNB price and around 1% for BTC price.
Is this the end of US Dollar dominance?
The US dollar's position as the primary global reserve currency is being challenged as countries become eager to insulate themselves from Washington’s influence.