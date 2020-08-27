USD/CAD Price Analysis: Sellers can ignore pullback from 1.3100

- USD/CAD bounces off the fresh low since late-January 2020.
- A two-day-old falling trend channel, 200-bar SMA question the recovery moves.
- Weekly support line adds to the downside filter ahead of 1.3050/45 area.
USD/CAD picks up bids near 1.3130 during the early Asian session on Friday. The loonie pair refreshed seven-month low the previous day before taking a U-turn from 1.3101.
Even so, a short-term descending channel and the pair’s sustained trading below the key 200-bar SMA keeps the sellers hopeful.
As a result, any upside below 1.3175 level, comprising 200-bar SMA, becomes ephemeral to be considered. Though, the pair’s break of the channel’s resistance, at 1.3150 now, can offer mild push to the north.
If at all the pair manages to cross 1.3175, multiple resistances around 1.3240/45 have been restricting the rise since August 20.
Meanwhile, a downward sloping trend line from August 24, at 1.3100 can offer immediate support to the pair ahead of the channel’s support near 1.3090.
Given the bears’ power-play below 1.3090, the 1.3050/45 region including lows marked during late-January 2020 will be the key.
USD/CAD 30-minute chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3125
|Today Daily Change
|-19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.3144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3269
|Daily SMA50
|1.3432
|Daily SMA100
|1.3651
|Daily SMA200
|1.353
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3205
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3132
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3265
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3177
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3116
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3043
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3262
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Mildly positive beyond 106.50 following downbeat Tokyo CPI
USD/JPY pays a little heed to inflation numbers from Tokyo. Tokyo CPI eases to 0.3% versus 0.8% forecasts, Core CPI reversed +0.3% expectations with -0.3% figures. Market sentiment remains positive following Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
AUD/USD consolidates from fresh yearly high, 0.7300 in focus
AUD/USD seesaws in a choppy range around 0.7250 after refreshing the highest levels since January 2019. Fed Chair Powell’s speech boosts the market’s risk appetite. Chatters surrounding the US stimulus deadlock offer intermediate moves.
Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1,930
Gold prices await a clear direction after Thursday’s volatile trading that crossed $1,975 before declining to $1,910. The US dollar’s strength, backed by Fed Chair Powell’s speech, plays a big role.
3 reasons why Dollar soared on fed’s new inflation strategy
The Federal Reserve has a new inflation strategy. Instead of focusing on curbing price pressures, they will now allow inflation and employment to overshoot their targets in order to attain long term price stability.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.