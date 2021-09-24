USD/CAD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 200-SMA after breaking three-week-old support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD keeps break of short-term support during four-day downtrend.
  • Key SMA challenges further downside amid nearly oversold RSI.
  • Recovery moves will have multiple hurdles before reaching 1.2900 resistance.

USD/CAD stays pressured around an intraday low of 1.2641, down 0.08% during the fourth daily fall amid early Friday.

In doing so, the Loonie pair sellers justify the downside break of an ascending support line, now resistance around 1.2705, while jostling with the 200-SMA.

It should be observed that the RSI conditions are nearly oversold and the key SMA support around 1.2645 challenge the pair’s further weakness.

Even if the quote drops below 1.2645, the August-end lows near 1.2570 and the monthly low surrounding 1.2495 will be crucial to follow.

Alternatively, recovery moves beyond the support-turned-resistance around 1.2705 will aim for 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of late August to early September declines, near 1.2725.

Should USD/CAD buyers manage to keep the controls past 1.2725, 61.8% Fibo near 1.2775 will be an important hurdle towards the run-up to the monthly peak of 1.2896 and the yearly top surrounding 1.2950.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Corrective pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2646
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 1.2656
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2663
Daily SMA50 1.2618
Daily SMA100 1.2426
Daily SMA200 1.2525
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2796
Previous Daily Low 1.2634
Previous Weekly High 1.2774
Previous Weekly Low 1.2601
Previous Monthly High 1.2949
Previous Monthly Low 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2696
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2734
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2594
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2533
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2432
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2757
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2858
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2919

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

