USD/CAD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 200-SMA after breaking three-week-old support

- USD/CAD keeps break of short-term support during four-day downtrend.
- Key SMA challenges further downside amid nearly oversold RSI.
- Recovery moves will have multiple hurdles before reaching 1.2900 resistance.
USD/CAD stays pressured around an intraday low of 1.2641, down 0.08% during the fourth daily fall amid early Friday.
In doing so, the Loonie pair sellers justify the downside break of an ascending support line, now resistance around 1.2705, while jostling with the 200-SMA.
It should be observed that the RSI conditions are nearly oversold and the key SMA support around 1.2645 challenge the pair’s further weakness.
Even if the quote drops below 1.2645, the August-end lows near 1.2570 and the monthly low surrounding 1.2495 will be crucial to follow.
Alternatively, recovery moves beyond the support-turned-resistance around 1.2705 will aim for 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of late August to early September declines, near 1.2725.
Should USD/CAD buyers manage to keep the controls past 1.2725, 61.8% Fibo near 1.2775 will be an important hurdle towards the run-up to the monthly peak of 1.2896 and the yearly top surrounding 1.2950.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2646
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.2656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2663
|Daily SMA50
|1.2618
|Daily SMA100
|1.2426
|Daily SMA200
|1.2525
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2796
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2634
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2734
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2432
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
